Bisons Lose Series Finale at Lehigh Valley Sunday Night

May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Allentown, P.A. - The Buffalo Bisons had trouble solving the Lehigh Valley IronPigs pitching staff on Sunday evening in Lehigh Valley's 7-2 victory at Coca-Cola Park.

Will Robertson was able to hit his fourth home run of the season in the top of the second inning that evened the score 1-1. His solo home run led off the top of the inning against Alan Rangel. It came on the heels of a run in the bottom of the first inning that gave Lehigh Valley a one-run lead. Buddy Kennedy's two out base hit scored Garrett Stubbs in the opening inning.

Kennedy would add his second RBI of the game as part of a four-run bottom of the second inning for Lehigh Valley that allowed the team to re-establish their lead. Otto Kemp hit a two-run single to left field for a 3-1 lead. Former Bison Rafael Lantigua scored on a passed ball for a 4-1 IronPigs advantage. That was followed by Kemp scoring on Kennedy's groundout that extended the lead to 5-1.

A leadoff walk to Oscar Mercado in the bottom of the third resulted in another run and 6-1 IronPigs lead. Kennedy led off the bottom of the fourth with a base hit for Lehigh Valley. He would score the team's seventh run on a wild pitch by Ryan Jennings.

Dillon Tate worked a pair of scoreless innings of relief for Buffalo. He was one of several different relievers after Anders Tolhurst made his first start in a week for the Bisons. The team's pitching staff recorded 10 strikeouts in the defeat.

Alan Roden was able to trim the Bisons' deficit to 7-2 with an RBI fielder's choice on a ground ball that scored Phil Clarke from third. Clark had the first of two straight base hits against Seth Johnson to start the top of the seventh inning.

The Bisons will return home to host the Charlotte Knights in the opening game of a six-game series on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with pregame coverage starting at 5:45 p.m. on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com.







