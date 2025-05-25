Memphis Takes Series in Jacksonville with Steady Sunday Victory
May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds owned the finale of a six-game series at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) by a 7-3 final score on Sunday night at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville.
The Memphis offense struck for four runs in the top of the first inning. Left fielder Matt Koperniak smacked a two-run triple to get the scoring started. A batter later, second baseman Ryan Vilade drilled his fifth home run of the season to make it 4-0. Designated hitter Bryan Torres went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in the sixth inning.
Starting pitcher Ryan Shreve allowed one run on two hits, walked one and struck out one in his first appearance since being activated from the Developmental List earlier in the week. Right-handed pitcher Michael Gomez provided 1.1 innings of scoreless relief. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Fernandez (1-1) finished with 2.0 scoreless innings from the bullpen.
With the win, Memphis adds to its lead in the season series against Jacksonville with a seven-games-to-five advantage.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 3 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
