SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 25, 2025

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (22-26) vs. Nashville Sounds (31-19)

May 25, 2025 | Game 49 | Road Game 27 | First Horizon Park | First Pitch 3:05 P.M. EST

RH Carlos Carrasco (0-1, 9.95) vs. RH Easton McGee (1-0, 3.44)

Carrasco: Surrendered 5 R on 4 H over 1.2 IP in 5/18 ND vs. TOL with 3 K & 2 BB (10-8 Mud Hens)

McGee: Pitched one scoreless relief inning on 5/21 for MIL vs. BAL with 1 K (8-4 Orioles)

LAST TIME OUT- NASHVILLE, TN (May 24, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 12-5 final to the Nashville Sounds on Saturday evening at First Horizon Park. The Sounds built an early lead and countered every time the RailRiders attempted a comeback effort.

Nashville sent eight to the plate in the second against RailRiders starter Anthony DeSclafani. Eddie Rosario doubled in Ernesto Martinez, Jr. to open the scoring. With one down, Freddy Zamora's two-run double extended the lead and Nick Kahle followed with his first home run of the season for a 5-0 Sounds advantage. Dominic Smith led off the fourth with a triple and scored on a Jose Rojas groundout to get Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the board.

Nashville added a pair on three hits in the fourth to extend their lead to 7-1. Oliver Dunn singled over a drawn-in infield to drive in two.

Smith singled and stole second and third in the top of the sixth. Rojas reached on an error, allowing Smith to cross and cut the deficit to five, but the Sounds quickly responded with a run in the bottom of the inning for an 8-2 edge. Three seventh-inning hits generated a run for the RailRiders with Ismael Munguia driving in Braden Shewmake to narrow the Sounds lead to five at 8-3, but Nashville again countered with three runs on three hits to go up by eight. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated two runs in the eighth inning on a hit and two errors to trail 11-5, but a Martinez, Jr. home run capped the scoring at 12-5.

DeSclafani took the loss, allowing five runs on five hits over 2.1 innings of work, while former RailRider Josh Maciejewski notched the win.

BEST SHOT- Carlos Carrasco takes the mound in Sunday's series finale at Nashville. The right-hander made two starts against Toledo last week, including a no-decision last Sunday when he allowed four runs on five hits over an inning and two-thirds. Carrasco has never faced Nashville during his career.

LONG TIME GONE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its first series in Nashville since May 1991 this evening. The Sounds will come to Moosic in late July, marking their first series there since mid-June of that 1991 season.

CRUISE- Dominic Smith went 3-5 on Saturday with his first triple of the season. The infielder/outfielder also stole two bases, helping generate a sixth inning run. Smith is batting .324 with six home runs and 20 runs batted in over 19 games in May, raising his season average from .193 at the end of April to .252 as play begins today.

TOES- The Yankees released outfielder Cooper Hummel from his Minor League contract. Hummel opted-out earlier this week and New York did not add him to the Major League roster. Hummel appeared in ten games for the RailRiders after signing with New York on April 7, hitting .258 with nine walks. The outfielder also spent nearly a month on the Injured List with an oblique strain. Catcher Ronaldo Hernández was reinstated from the Development List to fill the open roster spot.

ONE MAN BAND- Jesús Rodríguez has stretched his on-base streak to 31 consecutive games with a walk on Saturday and has matched Charlotte's Kyle Teel for the longest on-base streak in the International League this year. Rodríguez's streak is tied for the sixth-longest for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since the Yankees affiliation began in 2007, having matched Kevin Russo and Jake Cave, who reached in 31 straight in 2009 and 2017, respectively. Rodríguez's 13-game hitting streak was snapped Friday night. The catcher/ third baseman has hit safely in 26 of his 31 Triple-A games since joining the roster on April 13.

WHERE I COME FROM- Jon Olsen was promoted from Somerset on Friday. The 28-year-old made two appearances for the Patriots after the Yankees signed him to a Minor League free agent contract on May 8 from Piratas de Campeche in the Mexican League, where he was 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and recorded 19 strikeouts over 17 innings. Olsen was initially drafted by Minnesota in 2018 and spent the entire 2024 season with the York Revolution in the Atlantic League, going 12-3 with a 3.60 ERA. Edinson Durán was placed on the Development List to open a roster spot for Olsen.

HOW COUNTRY FEELS- Alex Jackson became the third RailRider to hit at least two home runs in a single game this season. Everson Pereira and Jose Rojas each had multi-homer games on May 1 at Syracuse. Rojas hit three while Pereira launched two in a 19-7 win that night over the Mets. Jackson has 14 multi-homer games in his career, including three twice. His last was a three home run, six RBI game for Durham at Lehigh Valley on April 9, 2024.

I GO BACK- Brennan Davis was activated from the RailRiders Injured List on Friday and transferred to Somerset. The outfielder signed a Minor League deal with New York during the off-season and had spent the entire season on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre IL. The move takes the RailRiders Injured List down to nine. Davis homered in his Patriots debut on Friday.

FAMILY TRADITION- New York pelted Colorado 13-1. Aaron Judge hit his 18th home run and the Yankees dropped a 10-spot in the fifth to back a stellar start from Max Fried... Somerset swept a twinbill at New Hampshire, winning 7-1 and 6-3... Hudson Valley surrendered five runs in the bottom of the ninth in a 5-4 loss at Winston-Salem. Brendan Jones homered in the loss... Tampa slipped past Dunedin 4-3. Dillon Lewis and Engelth Urena each homered in the win.







