Clippers Can't Keep up with Cubs in Finale

May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS - Nearly 9,500 fans packed Huntington Park on a beautiful Sunday afternoon in the Arena District, but sadly the Columbus Clippers were defeated by Iowa, 9-3. The loss means the Clippers and Cubs finished the six-game series tied at three wins apiece.

Johnathan Rodriguez provided the first run for Columbus with a RBI single in the 8th inning, chasing home Petey Halpin. It was the 22nd RBI of the season for Rodriguez, giving him sole possession of the team lead with one more than Kody Huff. Brayan Rocchio drove in two more with a single in the 9th inning, but it proved to be too little, too late.

Iowa led for basically the entire afternoon, scoring once in the 1st inning before adding two runs each in the 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 9th innings. Clippers starter Ryan Webb (2-3) gave up five runs over 4.2 innings of work.

Columbus sees its record drop to 22-26, while Iowa leaves town with a record of 27-21.

The Clippers head to Rochester for a week-long series against the Red Wings, after which they will return home to face Toledo on Tuesday, June 3 for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.







