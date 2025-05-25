May 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (26-21) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (22-25)

Sunday, May 25 - 12:05 PM CT - Huntington Park - Columbus, Ohio

RHP Nate Pearson (3-1, 3.86) vs. LHP Ryan Webb (2-2, 3.86)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the finale of a six-game series at the Columbus Clippers today...Iowa needs a win today to split the series...right-hander Nate Pearson will make his first start with Iowa this season and 11th appearance...left-hander Ryan Webb will make his 10th outing and his eighth start for the Clippers.

QUIET NIGHT: The Iowa Cubs tallied just five hits in last night's 5-1 loss to the Columbus Clippers... James Triantos and Greg Allen each had two hits with Chase Strumpf driving in the lone run with a single... Jordan Wicks faced just one batter before exiting with an apparent injury... Jack Neely, Tyson Miller and Phil Bickford combined for 4.0 scoreless innings in relief.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit a home run Friday night which marked his second straight game with a homer...he is the sixth I-Cub to homer in back-to-back games this season and first since Chase Strumpf on May 16-17...it marked the fifth time he has homered in consecutive games and first since Aug. 29-30, 2024 with Double-A Knoxville...he leads the International League with 60 hits and ranks among league leaders in total bases (2nd, 92), batting average (2nd, .364), RBI (6th, 34), slugging (6th, .558) and OPS (6th, .982).

THE JAGUAR: Kevin Alcántara went 2-for-3 with a walk and two home runs on Wednesday...it marked his fifth career multi-homer game and his first since April 23, 2024 at Rocket City...he is one of four I-Cubs to have a multi-homer game this season, along with Matt Shaw (two), Moises Ballesteros (two) and Chase Strumpf (two).

GOOD MORNING: The I-Cubs played their sixth and final morning game of the 2025 season Thursday...Iowa went 1-5 in games played before 12:00 CT this year.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin has gone 1-0 with a 1.77 ERA (4 ER in 20.1 IP) with 30 strikeouts in 14 outings this season...Riley has not allowed a run in his last nine appearances (14.1 IP) since April 18...among International League pitchers who have thrown at least 20.0 innings, his ERA ranks seventh.

TREE: Infielder and Cubs' No. 5 prospect James Triantos tallied his third straight multi-hit game last night...in his last 13 games, Triantos is batting .319 (15-for-47) with nine runs, three doubles, five RBI, five stolen bases and seven multi-hit efforts.

AWARD TOUR: Carlos Pérez was named the International League Player of the Week for the period of May 12-18 the league announced yesterday...in five games vs. St. Paul, Pérez slashed .615/.737/.1.615 (8-for-13) with five doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and six walks...he became the first I-Cub to be named IL Player of the Week this season and first since Moises Ballesteros on Aug. 26-Sept. 1...Carlos snapped his extra-base hit streak at six games Wednesday...it is tied for the longest such streak in the International League this season and longest by an I-Cub since Alexander Canario (seven) on May 18-25, 2024.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Outfielder and Cubs' No. 25 prospect Christian Franklin hit the second leadoff of the season for Iowa Friday night (last - 5/15, Matt Shaw)...Franklin also tallied a career-high five RBI last Thursday...it is tied for the second-most RBI in a game this season by an I-Cub following Jonathon Long on May 14 vs. St. Paul (6)...the four hits also marked a career high...since May 11, Franklin is batting .425 (17-for-40) with seven extra-base hits and seven RBI...his 31 walks also rank tied for fourth in the International League this season.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?: Despite being in third place in the International League West Division, the I-Cubs have the second-best run differential in the International League West Division (+56), trailing Nashville (+57)...just two teams have a better run differential than Iowa in the entire International League, Lehigh Valley (+90) and Durham (+64).

VS. COLUMBUS: Iowa and Columbus are set to play their first six-game series...Iowa will host Columbus on June 24-29 and July 18-20...Iowa went 8-10 vs. Columbus last season including 2-4 on the road.







