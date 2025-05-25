Four Home Runs Launched By Norfolk In Series Finale Win

May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, Mn - The Norfolk Tides (19-31) defeated the St. Paul Saints (25-23), 10-4, on Sunday night at CHS Field. The Tides launched four home runs in the series finale, ending the franchise's first ever road trip to St. Paul in a 3-3 split.

Coby Mayo launched the first home run for the Tides in the first inning, his eighth of the season. St. Paul scored all four of their runs in the second inning to take their only lead of the game, up 4-1.

In the third, TT Bowens responded for the Tides with a three-run homer to tie the game. Vimael Machín took the lead for the Tides in the fourth on an RBI double to take the 5-4 lead.

Bowens would hit his second home run of the game in the fifth inning, a solo shot to extend the Tides lead. Later in the inning, Liván Soto launched his second home run of the season in part of the four-run fifth inning.

One more run would cross for the Tides in the sixth inning on a bases loaded walk, capping the 10-4 victory. After a scheduled league off day, the Tides return home to host Lehigh Valley. First pitch on Tuesday is 6:35 p.m.







