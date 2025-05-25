IronPigs Swipe Franchise Record Eight Bases to Down Bisons
May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (36-15) ran roughshod around the bases, stealing a franchise record eight bases en route to a 7-2 win over the Buffalo Bisons (18-31) on Sunday evening at Coca-Cola Park.
The win gave the IronPigs five out six over the Bisons for the week. In the first, Garrett Stubbs walked with two outs, stole second and went to third on a throwing error. Buddy Kennedy then singled him in with the opening salvo. Kennedy managed to snag a stolen base on a delayed steal in the inning as well.
Will Roberton smacked a solo homer to tie the game for the Bisons in the top of the second.
In the bottom of the second, Óscar Mercado walked to begin the inning and went first to third on a Rodolfo Castro single. Castro then stole second and Rafael Lantigua walked to load the bases. After a strikeout, Otto Kemp singled home two runs to make it 3-1. Stubbs was then hit by a pitch to load the bases and a Kennedy groundout plated Lantigua to make it 4-1. Kemp then scampered home on a wild pitch, scoring when the catcher dropped the ball at the plate resulting in an error.
Mercado led off the third with another walk and stole his way around, swiping second and third before he scored on a throwing error on his second steal, making it 6-1. Lantigua singled later in the inning and stole second, tying the franchise record of six for the 'Pigs in one game. Cal Stevenson then walked and stole second, setting the new franchise mark.
Kennedy singled and scored on a wild pitch to open the fourth, making it 7-1. Christian Arroyo singled later in the inning and stole second, putting the new franchise stolen mark at eight in one game.
Buffalo only mustered one run the rest of the way on an RBI fielder's choice by Alan Roden in the seventh.
Alan Rangel (3-0) dominated for the 'Pigs to earn the win, tying a season-high with nine strikeouts, allowing just one run in five innings on five hits and a walk.
Anders Tolhurst (1-1) takes the loss for the Bisons, allowing five runs (four earned) in 1.1 innings on three hits and four walks, striking out three.
Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs begin a two-week road trip, starting on Tuesday, May 27th against the Norfolk Tides. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Harbor Park.
