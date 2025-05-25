Knights Take Care of Business against the Express

May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights topped the Round Rock Express 7-4 on Sunday evening at Truist Field. Charlotte used a big inning offensively and some timely pitching and defense to come away with the victory.

Neither team scored over the game's first four innings. The Knights then opened the scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning and did so in a big way. Zach DeLoach destroyed an 0-2 fastball 421-feet over the centerfield wall for a solo Home Run.

Jacob Amaya and Brooks Baldwin both reached base after the homer and Colson Montgomery plated Amaya with an RBI double. The next batter, Andrew Vaughn, singled in both runners. Kyle Teel capped the outburst with an RBI double to left. The entire five-run rally occurred with two outs.

Round Rock battled their way back into the game in the top of the seventh. A leadoff double, a walk, and a three-run Homer brought the visitors back within two runs at 5-3. The Express then loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the eighth. Adisyn Coffey induced a pop out followed by an inning-ending double play to keep the Knights in front.

Charlotte poured in a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth when Corey Julks roped a two-run single into left field. The two runs proved to be valuable because Round Rock plated one in the ninth and loaded the bases. James Karinchak came into the game and the right-handed reliever notched the contest's final out.

The victory for Charlotte secured a series split. Up next is an off day Monday, followed by a six-game road series against the Buffalo Bisons. Tuesday's game in Buffalo is scheduled for 6:05pm ET.







International League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.