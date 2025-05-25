Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Nashville Canceled
May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders series finale against the Nashville Sounds on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park was canceled due to rain.
Play began but was ultimately halted before the bottom of the second and could not resume due to a heavy downpour and will not be made up. The RailRiders and Sounds do not meet again during the first half of the season.
Scranton/Wilkes dropped four out of five in its first trip to Nashville since May of 1991. The Sounds come to PNC Field in July, but that series occurs in the second half of the year.
The RailRiders open their first series against the Worcester Red Sox this season on Tuesday, May 27. First pitch is slated for 6:05 P.M. at PNC Field. Tickets and promotional details are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
22-26
International League Stories from May 25, 2025
- Bats Mount Four-Run Comeback, Take Five of Six from Stripers - Louisville Bats
- Pérez and Long Drive in Six for Series Split against Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Series Finale against RailRiders Rained Out - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers Allow Five Unanswered Runs in 6-4 Defeat to Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Nashville Canceled - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Clippers Can't Keep up with Cubs in Finale - Columbus Clippers
- Worcester Defeats Durham 3-1 - Durham Bulls
- May 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 25, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Storm Chasers Walked-off by Bees in 11-10 Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Storm Chasers Drop Fifth Straight to Salt Lake - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Nashville Canceled
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 25, 2025
- RailRiders Fall, 12-5, to Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 24, 2025
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Top the Nashville Sounds, 10-5