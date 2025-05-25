Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Nashville Canceled

May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders series finale against the Nashville Sounds on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park was canceled due to rain.

Play began but was ultimately halted before the bottom of the second and could not resume due to a heavy downpour and will not be made up. The RailRiders and Sounds do not meet again during the first half of the season.

Scranton/Wilkes dropped four out of five in its first trip to Nashville since May of 1991. The Sounds come to PNC Field in July, but that series occurs in the second half of the year.

The RailRiders open their first series against the Worcester Red Sox this season on Tuesday, May 27. First pitch is slated for 6:05 P.M. at PNC Field. Tickets and promotional details are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

22-26







International League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.