Caglianone Homers Twice in Extra-Inning Win at Salt Lake

May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH - The Omaha Storm Chasers snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 5-3 win in 10 innings, Sunday afternoon over the Salt Lake Bees.

Jac Caglianone started the scoring for Omaha in the top of the first, with a 459-foot solo home run to right field, his fourth straight game with a homer.

Salt Lake countered with a run in the bottom of the second inning, with back-to-back doubles that evened the score at 1-1. Stephen Nogosek struck out three over 2.0 scoreless innings, then Omaha's bullpen shut down the Bees for much of the afternoon.

Ryan Hendrix, Nate Ackenhausen, Junior Fernandez and Trevor Richards combined for 6.0 scoreless innings behind Nogosek, with Ackenhausen and Fernandez each striking out 3 in 2.0 scoreless innings.

An error and two walks loaded the bases for Omaha in the seventh, then a third walk to Peyton Wilson with the bases loaded scored Joey Wiemer for a 2-1 Storm Chasers lead.

Andrew Hoffmann took over on the mound in the bottom of the ninth and the Bees promptly tied the game with a solo homer, for a 2-2 game into the 10th inning.

Infielder Diego Castillo opened the top of the 10th with an RBI single for a 3-2 lead, then Caglianone drove him in with a two-run homer, his second of the day and fifth of the series, for a 5-2 advantage over Salt Lake. Hoffmann allowed another run in the bottom of the 10th but retired all 3 batters he faced to finish off the 5-3 win for the Storm Chasers.

Omaha returns home Tuesday, to begin a two-week homestand with a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch Tuesday against the Salt Lake Bees.







International League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.