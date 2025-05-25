Stripers Allow Five Unanswered Runs in 6-4 Defeat to Louisville

May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Gwinnett Stripers (21-30) failed to add on after a four-run first inning in a 6-4 loss to the Louisville Bats (24-26) on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. Gwinnett took just one game over Louisville in the six-game series.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett pounced on Louisville starter Wade Miley in the first inning with run-scoring singles from James McCann, Jose Devers, and Cody Milligan to jump out to a 4-0 lead. Miley was taken out of the game after recording just two outs. Louisville got on the board in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run from a rehabbing Jake Fraley (1). The Bats scored two more runs in the sixth inning on RBI singles from Francisco Urbaez and Levi Jordan to cut the Gwinnett lead to 4-3. Louisville rallied again in the eighth inning as a Jack Rogers two- run double put the home team in front while P.J. Higgins doubled in an insurance run later in the frame. Gwinnett had runners on second and third with no outs in the ninth inning but failed to tie the game against Alexis Diaz (S, 2).

Key Contributors: Stripers starting pitcher Bryce Elder (5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO) put together his longest outing with Gwinnett this year. David Fletcher (3-for-4, 2 doubles) and McCann (2-for-4, RBI, double) each added multi-hit performances. The Louisville bullpen shut down the Stripers lineup with 8.1 scoreless innings from six different arms.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett's four-run first inning was the teams' most runs scored during an inning this series. With a 1-for-4 day at the plate, Carlos Rodriguez has now hit safely in 37 of 44 games between Gwinnett and Double-A Columbus this season.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 27): Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a T-shirt modeled after the No. 50 jersey of Stripers manager Kanekoa Tex ei ra (size XL only), courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







International League Stories from May 25, 2025

