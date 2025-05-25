Pérez and Long Drive in Six for Series Split against Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH. - The Iowa Cubs took the series finale win 9-3 over the Clippers as both teams split this week's series.

In the series finale, the I-Cubs jumped out to a 7-0 lead as Carlos Pérez hit two sacrifice flyouts and drove home Owen Caissie and Moises Ballesteros. Jonathan Long hit into a fielder's choice and scored Caissie for his second run of the day.

Pérez and Long drove in Iowa's first six of seven runs as Chase Strumpf drew a walk with bases loaded and scored another run for the 7-0 lead.

The Clippers trimmed the I-Cubs lead to 7-1 but that was all they mustered in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Iowa scored two more runs for insurance as the lead was 9-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth.

The Clippers added two more runs but Iowa's bullpen shut down Columbus and took the win 9-3 as both teams split the series.

With Monday off, the Iowa Cubs will host the Syracuse Mets for a six-game set starting on Tuesday, May 27 as first pitch is slated for 6:38 p.m. CT.







