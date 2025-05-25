Worcester Defeats Durham 3-1

May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox scored three times in the second inning en route to defeating the Durham Bulls 3-1 at Polar Park in the series finale Sunday afternoon.

The WooSox (25-25) strung three consecutive one-out singles against Joe Rock (L, 1-4) to load the bases before a sac fly from Seby Zavala put Worcester up 1-0. With two outs, Roman Anthony delivered a two-run single to right-center as the Bulls (30-21) fell behind 3-0.

Cooper Criswell, Brian Van Belle (W, 3-1) and Alex Hoppe blanked the Bulls over six innings before Durham got on the scoreboard in the seventh.

Jamie Westbrook drew a one-out walk, moved to second on an infield single by Jake Mangum, then Bob Seymour floated a double inches inside the left field line to score Westbrook. Coco Montes fanned to end the threat.

Durham brought the tying run to the plate in both the eighth and ninth, but could not even the game.

Rock worked a season-high 99 pitches across 5 1/3 innings, yielding 10 hits and three earned runs. Sean Hunley tossed 2 2/3 innings of perfect relief, retiring all seven batters he faced.

The Bulls wrapped up their 12-game road trip 6-6 through Rochester and Worcester.

How It Happened: The WooSox capitalized on four singles against Rock in the second inning, with three of them coming from left-handed batters. Mangum made a terrific sprinting catch near the left field line to catch Zavala's drive, leading to the sac fly instead of a two-run double.

Oddest Assist: Bulls centerfielder Tristan Peters was credited with an assist at home plate to cut down Trayce Thompson in front of home plate in the third inning. In reality, the assist wasn't so standard. With Thompson at first base, Ryan Noda flared a single to center with Thompson heading to third. Peters handled the one-hop hit but his throw toward third base sailed very high over the dugout and against the side retaining wall near the on-deck circle. With the errant throw, Thompson attempted to score, but the throw had ricocheted off the wall back across the foul grass into the glove of catcher Tres Barrera, who then slowly chased down a smiling Thompson backpeddaling away from home plate. With no error charged, Peters received an assist on Thompson attempting to score.

Fortnight Concludes: The Bulls completed their 12-game road trip 6-6, taking four of six from Rochester, but dropping four of six to Worcester. The Red Sox will make their first ever trip to the DBAP August 26-31.

What's Next: The Bulls return home for a Memorial Day 5:05 PM ET game against the Memphis Redbirds. Joe Boyle (3-4, 1.98) is slated to start for the Bulls. The game is one of only three to be played in the International League on the holiday.







