Sounds Series Finale against RailRiders Rained Out
May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Today's series finale between the Nashville Sounds and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been rained out.
With Nashville not scheduled to travel to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre until the second half of the International League season, today's game will not be rescheduled. The game went into a weather delay prior to the start of the bottom of the second inning.
Tickets for today's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2025 regular season home game at First Horizon Park for a ticket of equal value. For more information on exchanging your tickets, please contact the Nashville Sounds ticket office by email at tickets@nashvillesounds.com or by phone 615-690-HITS.
ON DECK: The Sounds will begin a six-game road series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) beginning tomorrow, Monday, May 26th at Victory Field before an off day on Tuesday.
