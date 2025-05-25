Storm Chasers Drop Fifth Straight to Salt Lake

May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped a fifth straight game to the Salt Lake Bees, losing 14-11 Saturday night, despite clubbing five home runs as a club.

John Rave opened the game with a solo homer to begin the top of the first, then added a two-run shot in the second to cap a five-run inning that saw Nick Pratto and Tyler Tolbert also drive in runs.

Up 5-0, Omaha's lead did not last long, as the Bees scored two in the bottom of the second and three in the third off Storm Chasers starter Chandler Champlain to tie the score at 5-5.

In his Omaha debut, Diego Castillo singled in two runs in the top of the fourth inning for a 7-5 Chasers lead, but Salt Lake exploded for a nine-run bottom of the fourth, knocking Champlain out of the game while also tagging reliever Cruz Noriega for three runs to jump out to a 14-7 lead over Omaha.

MJ Melendez and Brian O'Keefe launched solo home runs in the sixth and shrunk the deficit to 14-9 then Jac Caglianone homered for a third straight game in the eighth inning, to bring the score to the 14-11 margin that held to be final.

Behind Champlain and Noreiga, Eric Cerantola pitched 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out six, while Noah Murdock worked a scoreless eighth inning.

Melendez finished the day 4-for-5, while Tyler Tolbert collected three hits and Rave, Castillo, O'Keefe and Pratto each connected for two hits.

The Storm Chasers will look to snap their 7-game losing streak and leave Salt Lake City with a win Sunday at 1:05 p.m. CT.







