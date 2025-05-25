Storm Chasers Walked-off by Bees in 11-10 Loss

May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - After an explosive first inning from both the Omaha Storm Chasers and Salt Lake Bees, a back-and-forth battle for the lead ensued. Despite taking the lead of three separate occasions, Omaha fell in an 11-10 walk-off loss.

The Storm Chasers put a 4-spot on the board before recording an out in the 1st inning. John Rave led off with a single up the middle, then stole second, making him 17-18 on the base path this season. Tyler Tolbert followed with an infield single, reaching base for the 5th game in a row. Jac Caglianone proceeded to launch his second Triple-A homer, a 431 foot shot that left his bat at 111.6 mph. Cam Devanney followed Caglianone with a homer of his own, for his fourth straight game with a home run for an early 4-0 Omaha lead.

Right-hander John Gant made his Storm Chasers debut with the Storm Chasers Friday night, marking his return to affiliated baseball. His first four opposing batters reached base and Gant was pulled in the bottom of the first inning after giving up 4 runs, with the score tied at 4-4. Jacob Wallace replaced Gant and got the final out of the inning.

The Storm Chasers went down in order in the top of the 2nd, but Wallace answered with a 1, 2, 3 inning of his own. Wallace retired 6 Bees before he allowed another baserunner, for 2.1 scoreless frames. Ethan Bosacker took over for Wallace in the top of the 4th, allowing a hit but preventing any runs from scoring.

The 3-inning stalemate came to a close in the 5th as Nick Pratto kicked the inning off with a walk, stealing second shortly after. Two more walks were issued to Peyton Wilson and Rave, loading the bases for Caglianone, who advanced all three runners with a sacrifice fly, scoring Pratto as Omaha took a 5-4 lead.

Bosacker sent the Bees down in order in the bottom of the 5th and the Storm Chasers added more runs to their lead in the 6th. MJ Melendez reached on a throwing error and stole second. Luca Tresh walked and Nelson Velázquez lined a single to left field, loading the bases with no outs. Wilson followed with a base hit that scored both Melendez and Tresh to extend the lead, 7-4.

Major League rehabber Sam Long relieved Bosacker in the 7th, after 3.0 scoreless innings of relief. Long loaded the bases and gave up a grand slam, giving Salt Lake an 8-7 lead. Trevor Richards replaced Long and worked his way out of the inning. Richards followed with a 1-2-3 inning in the 8th, the 3rd of the game for Omaha.

With Omaha down by a fun, Rave opened the 9th with a leadoff double, advancing to 3rd on a Tolbert sacrifice bunt. Caglianone was intentionally walked and Joey Wiemer came in to pinch run. Devanney sent a two-run, go-ahead double down the left field line, scoring Rave and Wiemer as Omaha reclaimed the lead, 9-8. Tresh then sent an RBI triple down the right field line, bringing Devanney home and adding another run to the Omaha lead, 10-8.

Andrew Hoffmann came in for the save in the bottom of the 9th, but was overpowered by Salt Lake. After a walk, fielder's choice and an error, a sacrifice bunt put the tying run in scoring position. An RBI single up the middle tied the game at 10-10 and the Bees walked it off with a second RBI single, winning 11-10.

Omaha is back in action tomorrow against Salt Lake. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. MT at The Ballpark at America First Square.







International League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.