Jacksonville Drops Series to Memphis

May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp couldn't overcome an early five-run deficit in their 7-3 loss to the Memphis Redbirds Sunday night in front of 6,985 fans at VyStar Ballpark.

Memphis (27-22) jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. After two quick outs, Thomas Saggese and Jimmy Crooks worked consecutive walks. Matt Koperniak tripled home both runs and Ryan Vilade (5) clobbered a two-run homer off Jacksonville (30-21) starter Freddy Tarnok (L, 2-1), doubling the lead to four.

The Redbirds added a run in the top of the second. With one out, Michael Siani walked and a stolen base, coupled with an error pushed him to third. César Prieto followed with a base hit giving Memphis a five-run advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp trimmed off the lead in the bottom of the second. Jack Winkler (4) walloped a solo homer off Memphis starter Ryan Shreve, cutting the deficit to four.

After a few scoreless innings, Jacksonville plated their second run in the bottom of the fifth. Jacob Berry walked and went to third on a single from Andrew Pintar. With runners at the corners, Joe Mack hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Berry making the score 5-2.

Memphis extended their lead in the top of the sixth. Saggese singled and went to second on a ground ball from Crooks. Vilade reached on an error and stole second. With runners at second and third, Bryan Torres smacked a two-run single giving the Redbirds a five-run cushion.

Jacksonville's final tally came in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Jakob Marsee singled and stole both second and third. Two batters later, Mack tripled home Marsee cutting the deficit to four.

Following an off day on Monday, Jacksonville travels to Lawrenceville, Georgia to begin a six-game set with the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







