Jacksonville Drops Series to Memphis
May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp couldn't overcome an early five-run deficit in their 7-3 loss to the Memphis Redbirds Sunday night in front of 6,985 fans at VyStar Ballpark.
Memphis (27-22) jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. After two quick outs, Thomas Saggese and Jimmy Crooks worked consecutive walks. Matt Koperniak tripled home both runs and Ryan Vilade (5) clobbered a two-run homer off Jacksonville (30-21) starter Freddy Tarnok (L, 2-1), doubling the lead to four.
The Redbirds added a run in the top of the second. With one out, Michael Siani walked and a stolen base, coupled with an error pushed him to third. César Prieto followed with a base hit giving Memphis a five-run advantage.
The Jumbo Shrimp trimmed off the lead in the bottom of the second. Jack Winkler (4) walloped a solo homer off Memphis starter Ryan Shreve, cutting the deficit to four.
After a few scoreless innings, Jacksonville plated their second run in the bottom of the fifth. Jacob Berry walked and went to third on a single from Andrew Pintar. With runners at the corners, Joe Mack hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Berry making the score 5-2.
Memphis extended their lead in the top of the sixth. Saggese singled and went to second on a ground ball from Crooks. Vilade reached on an error and stole second. With runners at second and third, Bryan Torres smacked a two-run single giving the Redbirds a five-run cushion.
Jacksonville's final tally came in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Jakob Marsee singled and stole both second and third. Two batters later, Mack tripled home Marsee cutting the deficit to four.
Following an off day on Monday, Jacksonville travels to Lawrenceville, Georgia to begin a six-game set with the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
International League Stories from May 25, 2025
- Jacksonville Drops Series to Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Takes Series in Jacksonville with Steady Sunday Victory - Memphis Redbirds
- Mets Fall to Red Wings, 9-5, in 11 Innings on Sunday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Wings Erupt in Eleventh, Seal Series Victory - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Take Care of Business against the Express - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Swipe Franchise Record Eight Bases to Down Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Winkel's Grand Slam Now Enough in Saints 10-4 Loss to Tides - St. Paul Saints
- Four Home Runs Launched By Norfolk In Series Finale Win - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Lose Series Finale at Lehigh Valley Sunday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Caglianone Homers Twice in Extra-Inning Win at Salt Lake - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indians Shut out by Toledo in Series Finale, 8-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Mount Four-Run Comeback, Take Five of Six from Stripers - Louisville Bats
- Pérez and Long Drive in Six for Series Split against Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Series Finale against RailRiders Rained Out - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers Allow Five Unanswered Runs in 6-4 Defeat to Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Nashville Canceled - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Clippers Can't Keep up with Cubs in Finale - Columbus Clippers
- Worcester Defeats Durham 3-1 - Durham Bulls
- May 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 25, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Storm Chasers Walked-off by Bees in 11-10 Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Storm Chasers Drop Fifth Straight to Salt Lake - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.