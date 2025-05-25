Indians Shut out by Toledo in Series Finale, 8-0
May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
TOLEDO, Ohio - The Indianapolis Indians were held scoreless by the Toledo Mud Hens in Sunday evening's series finale at Fifth Third Field, 8-0.
Toledo jumped out to an early lead with a leadoff home run by Parker Meadows in the bottom of the first inning off Randy Labaut (L, 2-1). The Mud Hens (27-24) added to their lead in the second, capitalizing on a pair of walks and a single that loaded bases for Bligh Madris, who cleared them with a three-run double. A wild pitch advanced Madris to third, and Brian Serven followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.
Back at it in the bottom of the fifth frame, Meadows walked and Wenceel Pérez singled before Jace Jung drove in a run with a fielder's choice. Akil Baddoo then doubled to bring home another run to pad the Mud Hens' lead. A home run off the bat of Hao-Yu Lee in the bottom of the seventh plated the final run of the game.
Lael Lockhart (W, 2-3) held the Indians (27-22) to just two hits over the course of his outing, both of which came in the early innings.
The Indians will return home to Victory Field to begin a six-game tilt with the Nashville Sounds on Monday at 6:35 PM. Neither team has named a starter.
