Alan Roden's Hit by Pitch Walks It off for Buffalo against Charlotte in 10-9 Thriller

May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons and Charlotte Knights traded blows in their first matchup since 2019, but Alan Roden stood strong, taking a walk-off hit by pitch in the bottom of the ninth to win it for the Bisons, 10-9.

Charlotte's Brooks Baldwin drove the game's first pitch into the gap in right-center field for a double, then advanced and scored the game's first run on groundouts by Colson Montgomery and Andrew Vaughn.

The Bisons immediately struck back with Leo Jimenez sharply lining a leadoff single into center and Roden doubling down the left-field line, bringing Jimenez to third. That set up Joey Loperfido for an RBI opportunity, and he dunked a single into right to bring Jimenez home, tying the score at 1-1, though Roden was thrown out at third on the play.

Davis Schneider continued Buffalo's rally in the first with a double off the glove of Bryan Ramos at third to score Loperfido and give the Herd a 2-1 lead. Will Robertson then followed suit, doubling to right field to bring Schneider home.

The Knights would fight back with four runs in the second. Corey Julks and Tristan Gray each drove in one run, then Baldwin then drove Ramos and Gray home with his second double of the game to give the Knights a 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Schneider singled to left with one out, then Robertson launched his fifth home run of the season to straightaway center to tie the game at 5. It was his second straight game with a homer.

Knights starter Jesse Scholtens pitched 3.1 innings in his rehab assignment, and Yoendrys Gomez replaced him in the bottom of the fourth after back-to-back one-out walks. With the bases loaded and two outs, Robertson drew a four-pitch walk against Gomez to give the Bisons the lead back at 6-5, though they would leave them loaded after that.

Meanwhile, Bisons starter CJ Van Eyk rebounded from giving up four runs in the second inning to retire 10 straight Charlotte batters beginning in the second. The right-hander struck out five batters in five innings in just his second Triple-A start.

In the bottom of the sixth, Roden doubled for the second time in the game, this time to right. He then advanced to third on a Loperfido groundout and scored on a Peyton Pallette wild pitch, extending the Bisons' lead to 7-5.

After the Knights' second-inning surge, the Bisons' pitching only allowed one baserunner until the eighth, as Erik Swanson and Justin Bruihl each pitched a perfect frame for Buffalo with the latter striking out the side.

In the top of the eighth, Charlotte caught a break after Phil Clarke dropped a Teel pop-up in foul ground, and Teel capitalized by driving in Vaughn from third base with a one-out line-drive single to right to cut Buffalo's lead to 7-6. That would be all Gowdy allowed in the frame, though.

Buffalo got going in the bottom of the eighth with Jimenez and Roden hitting one-out singles to bring up Loperfido, and he delivered again, grounding a single into center to bring Jimenez home and bring the Herd's lead back to two at 8-6. Schneider then followed up with a line-drive single to center to score Roden from second, and the Bisons' lead would be at 9-6 going into the ninth.

Gowdy stayed in for the ninth, but Gray ambushed him with a leadoff homer to right to make it 9-7 Buffalo. Then, after Montgomery was hit by a pitch, Vaughn crushed a game-tying two-run homer to left center. The game would stay tied at 9 going into the bottom of the ninth.

Jimenez led off the bottom of the ninth with a single to left off Justin Anderson, then Rainer Nunez doubled in that direction, bringing pinch runner Ryan McCarty to third. With the bases loaded and two outs, Roden was hit in the right leg by Anderson's first pitch, which won the game for Buffalo, 10-9.

Charlotte and Buffalo will meet for the second game of their six-game series at 1:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field Wednesday afternoon. Buffalo will start Lazaro Estrada. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 12:45 p.m. with Pat Malacaro and Duke McGuire.







