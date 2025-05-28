Wednesday's Bisons Games against Charlotte Postponed

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday, May 28 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain.

The Bisons will make up this game against the Knights with a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, May 29 at Sahlen Field with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 11:05 a.m. (Gates: 10:00 a.m.). As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket for both games and all existing tickets for Thursday, May 29 are still valid. Fans may enter the ballpark at any time during either game.

Thursday's doubleheader will remain the team's annual School Kids Day Game, presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program and First Student as children from area schools will be in attendance. This year's educational theme for the game is "The Arts of Buffalo", the art, music, and architecture of our city. Since debuting in 1988, the Bisons have drawn over 600,000 in their 41 School Kids Day games.

Ticket Exchange Information

Fans holding tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2025 Bisons game (excluding July 3). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Wednesday, May 28. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2025 season.







