IronPigs and Tides Postponed on Wednesday, May 28th

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Norfolk, Virginia - The Wednesday, May 28th game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 31st, with first pitch slated for 4:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

The series between the IronPigs and Tides is scheduled to begin Thursday, May 29th with a doubleheader with first pitch at 12:05 p.m. at Harbor Park.

