Clippers Blanked by Red Wings Wednesday

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Columbus Clippers dropped their third game in a row on Wednesday afternoon at Rochester, falling to the Red Wings, 5-0. It was the second consecutive defeat at the hands of the Red Wings, and fifth overall in the last six games for the ClipShow.

Starting pitcher Will Dion (2-5) delivered 5.2 innings of solid work, surrendering two earned runs (three total) on four hits while striking out six. Dion's ERA now sits at 4.50 for the season.

The Clippers offense produced just three hits on the afternoon - a double by Milan Tolentino, and singles off the bats of Petey Halpin and the rehabbing Guardian, David Fry. Rochester starting pitcher Cade Cavalli struck out ten Clippers over 5.0 innings to pick up the victory.

Columbus sees its record drop to 22-28, while Rochester improves its standing to 18-33.

The series in Rochester continues Thursday evening at 6:45pm.







