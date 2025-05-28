Gwinnett Blanked in Doubleheader Sweep by Jacksonville
May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (21-32) were held scoreless through 14 innings of baseball on Wednesday night at Coolray Field, losing 8-0 and 1-0 in a doubleheader against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (32-21). Gwinnett combined for three hits across both games.
Decisive Plays (GM1): Jacksonville took advantage of three Gwinnett errors to put together a six-run third inning. The inning was capped by a two-run homer from Jack Winkler (5) that just got over the center field wall. The Jumbo Shrimp added run-scoring singles in the fourth and the sixth to increase their lead to 8-0. Gwinnett's lone hit in the loss was a second-inning single by Jonathan Ornelas who made his Stripers debut.
Decisive Plays (GM2): Jacksonville broke through in the fourth as a grounder off the bat of Maximo Acosta was mishandled at third base by Eddy Alvarez to plate a run. The unearned run was all Jacksonville needed as the Stripers were held to just two hits to cap a 1-0 loss.
Key Contributors: Gwinnett's pitching staff didn't allow an earned run in game two with Jesse Chavez making his first start of the season and tossing a season-high 3.0 innings. Chavez was followed by Jhancarlos Lara (L, 0-1), Kevin Herget, Enoli Paredes and Craig Kimbrel who each tossed1.0 scoreless inning.
Noteworthy: Chavez made his second career start for Gwinnett and first since September 12 of 2023 at Jacksonville (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 SO). The Stripers are now 2-6 in doubleheaders this season. Gwinnett has been held scoreless over 22 innings since scoring four times in the first inning on Sunday at Louisville.
Next Game (Thursday, May 29): Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Nathan Wiles (1-4, 2.68 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Adam Mazur (2-4, 3.68 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp. Every Thursday night this season, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras on Throwback Thursdays. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV.
