Serven's Blast Lifts Mud Hens Past Bats 4-2

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Louisville Bats in game two of their six-game series on Wednesday, May 28, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch came at 11:05 a.m. in front of an energetic school day crowd.

Louisville struck early in the top of the first when Edwin Ríos launched a solo home run to put the Bats on the board. Rece Hinds followed with a double to right field, giving the visitors a quick spark.

Toledo answered back in the bottom half of the inning, with Hao-Yu Lee singling to get the offense rolling. An error by the Bats' second baseman advanced Lee to second and allowed Jahmai Jones to reach first, but both runners were left stranded as the Mud Hens were unable to capitalize, trailing 1-0 after the first inning.

In the second inning, Andrew Navigato led off with a single, and with two outs, Riley Unroe ripped an RBI triple to knot the score at 1-1.

The Bats regained the lead in the top of the third after a walk, hit-by-pitch, and a single loaded the bases. Hinds delivered with a sacrifice fly, plating Jacob Hurtubise to make it 2-1 Louisville.

Toledo answered right back in the fourth. Navigato drew a walk and came around to score on a triple by Bligh Madris, tying the game at 2-2. Brian Serven then crushed a two-run homer to left field, giving the Mud Hens their first lead of the game, 4-2.

Louisville threatened in the top of the eighth with a base knock by Jake Fraley, but couldn't bring him around.

Toledo kept the pressure on in the bottom of the eighth. Madris doubled to left, advanced to third on a wild pitch, but a well-timed double play by the Bats' defense ended the threat.

On the mound, Sean Gunther delivered 1.2 scoreless innings in relief, allowing no hits or walks and striking out two to earn the win. Matt Gage came in to slam the door, tossing a clean ninth with one strikeout to notch the save.

The Toledo Mud Hens and Louisville Bats will be back in action tomorrow, Thursday, May 29, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Notables:

Bligh Madris (2-4, 2 2B, R)

Brian Serven (1-3, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB)







International League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.