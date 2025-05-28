Zavala's Go-Ahead Homer Lifts WooSox to Win over RailRiders

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Seby Zavala broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the ninth with a go-ahead homer to power the Worcester Red Sox (26-26) to a 5-4 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (23-27) on Wednesday at PNC Field.

With the bases empty and one down in the ninth, Zavala blasted a first-pitch fastball deep beyond the bullpens to put the WooSox in front. It was Zavala's first home run of the season.

The scoring started in the top of the fourth. Roman Anthony belted a lead-off double off the left-field wall. Three batters later, Nate Eaton drilled an RBI triple to left field to give the WooSox a 1-0 lead. After Trayce Thompson walked, Ryan Noda hit a single to center that scored Eaton to extend the lead to 2-0.

The RailRiders' first run came in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two outs, Everson Pereira reached on an error that brought in a run.

In the top of the sixth, Eaton hit a lead-off double. Thompson lined a single to right and stole second to put two in scoring position. Noda lifted a sacrifice fly to left to bring in Eaton. Yasmani Grandal drove in a run with a groundout to give the WooSox a 4-1 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored thrice in the sixth to tie the game. Jesus Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly, and Pereira lined a two-run single into left to tie the game.

Left-hander Zach Penrod, who was reinstated from his injury rehab assignment and optioned to Worcester yesterday, made the start and tossed a perfect inning. Penrod threw 13 pitches and topped out at 95.2 mph.

The WooSox continue their six-game series against the RailRiders tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. On the mound, right-hander Brian Van Belle is scheduled to start for the WooSox. Right-hander Erick Leal is set to toe the rubber for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.







