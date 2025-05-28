Wednesday's Knights Game in Buffalo Postponed

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Charlotte Knights and the Buffalo Bisons early afternoon game on Wednesday has been postponed due to weather conditions. The contest will be made up Thursday in Buffalo as part of a double-header.

Game One of the double-header will begin Thursday morning at 11:05am. Game Two will follow approximately thirty minutes after Game One concludes. Both contests are scheduled for seven innings.

The Knights will finish out their series in Buffalo, NY over the weekend before returning to Charlotte's Truist Field on Tuesday, June 3. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 704-274-8282, in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office located at 324 S. Mint Street, or online at CharlotteKnights.com.







