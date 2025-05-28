Charlotte Knights and Lowe's Announce Three-Year Partnership

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights and Lowe's Companies Inc. announced a three-year partnership that will unify two historic North Carolina-based organizations. For over a century, both Lowe's and the Charlotte Knights have displayed the commitment and dedication of putting the people they serve at the heart of everything they do. Lowe's and the Knights also share the vision of focusing on the customer while building genuine relationships and having a lasting impact in the community.

"We are thrilled to have established a mutual partnership, with Lowe's, that promotes the hometown professional baseball team alongside the highly respected, locally-based, home improvement retailer," said Jon Clemmons, Charlotte Knights Vice President of Sales & Assistant General Manager.

Lowe's mission of solving problems and fulfilling dreams for the home is symbolized in prominent branding, directly behind home plate at the ballpark. Their emphasis on family participation in the community is highlighted with their sponsorship of night game pregame "Play Ball" Kid presentation. Lowe's dedication to their customers, associates, and their families will be represented with hospitality events at the ballpark.

"This partnership reflects Lowe's commitment to our hometown while strengthening our connection to the community," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Together with the Charlotte Knights, an organization that shares our values of dedication, teamwork and hometown spirit, we'll continue building relationships and celebrating fans."

Dan Rajkowski, Chief Operating Officer & Vice President of the Charlotte Knights, has been an influential member of the Charlotte community for the last 20 years. During that time, Rajkowski witnessed firsthand how often Lowe's and the Knights were tied into the same community initiatives.

"This partnership will allow for even more collaboration moving forward," said Rajkowski. "It could not be more of a natural fit."







