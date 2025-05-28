Clippers Host the Mud Hens June 3-8

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Don't miss the upcoming series between the Toledo Mud Hens and your Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park! June baseball is here and so is a can't-miss week in the Arena District.

Tuesday Game Highlight: Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night

A Columbus staple, join us for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night with ten cent hot dogs available throughout the game, while supplies last. | Presented By Tansky Sawmill Toyota

Wednesday Game Highlight: Dollar Days - $1 select concession items

Enjoy select concession items at just $1 each!

Thursday Game Highlight: Thirsty Thursday™

Bottoms up! Head to the ballpark to enjoy drink specials all game!

Friday Game Highlight: FIREWORKS!!!

Stick around following the conclusion of the game for a fireworks show!

Saturday Game Highlight: Party-at-the-Park - Pre-Game live music on the Right Field Concourse

Enjoy live music pre-game at the stage on the Right Field Concourse.

Sunday Game Highlights: Post-Game Fun Run around the Bases

Stick around after the game for a fun lap around the bases! Fans of all ages are welcome! Enter the field by section 5 on the 1st base side and then exit on the 3rd base side. Weather permitting.

Princesses and Pirates Day

Set Sail for Huntington Park and a fun filled afternoon with your favorite Princesses and Pirates at the ballpark. A handful of your favorites will be on the concourse throughout the game to meet with kids and poise with pictures. Kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite princess or pirate!







