Omaha Opens Series with a Win against St. Paul

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE. - The Omaha Storm Chasers kicked off a six-game series against the St. Paul Saints with a 7-5 win, Tuesday night at Werner Park.

The Saints took an early lead in the first half of the game, as Omaha starter John Gant gave up solo home runs in the 1st and 2nd innings. St. Paul plated two more runs in the 3rd to take a 4-0 lead over the Storm Chasers.

Despite a leadoff walk issued to Diego Castillo and early hits from Peyton Wilson, Tyler Gentry, and Brian O'Keefe, Omaha did not answer until the 4th inning. Gentry began the frame with a walk and advanced on a Joey Wiemer base hit. Tyler Tolbert and Diego Castillo drew back-to-back walks, with Castillo's bringing in Gentry for Omaha's first run of the night and a 4-1 score. Wilson followed with a 2-run single that scored Wiemer and Tolbert to shrink the deficit to 4-3.

In the top of the 5th, Gant put a runner on second with a walk and wild pitch. Brandon Johnson then took the mound for his Triple-A and got the final out of the inning but gave up an RBI single to plate the inherited runner for a Saints 5-3 advantage.

Cam Devanney opened the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff double, then scored after both MJ Melendez and Gentry singled, bringing the score to a 5-4 margin, still in favor of St. Paul. Wiemer followed with a single that scored Melendez to tie the game at 5-5 and Omaha jumped ahead for a 7-5 lead after a 2-run single from Tolbert brought Gentry and Wiemer in.

Once Omaha had the lead, the bullpen was lights-out. Johnson threw a scoreless 6th, and Sam Long took the mound in the 7th, proceeding to throw a more scoreless frame. Junior Fernandez pitched a scoreless eighth and Trevor Richards came in to close for Omaha in the 9th and kept St. Paull of the board to seal a 7-5 win, earning his first save with the Storm Chasers.

Omaha is back in action Wednesday against St. Paul. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CT at Werner Park, with right-hander Henry Williams scheduled to pitch in his Triple-A debut.







