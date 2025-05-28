Plutko, Offense Struggle as Bats Fall to Mud Hens, 4-2

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Louisville Bats dropped Wednesday's matinee with the Toledo Mud Hens by a score of 4-2. The Bats held leads in the first and third innings, but a few big extra-base hits from the Mud Hens gave their pitching staff enough insurance to hold on for a second straight win to open the series.

The Bats got started quickly this morning, with Edwin Rios taking a hanging slider from Mud Hens starter Wilkel Hernandez deep into the right field seats to put the Bats up 1-0 in the first inning. Rios' ninth homer of the season gives him the team lead.

Louisville starter Adam Plutko escaped a jam in the bottom of the first but ran into more trouble in the second, giving up an RBI triple to Riley Unroe to even up the game with two outs. Plutko avoided further damage to keep the game tied entering the third.

Jacob Hurtubise led off the top of the third with an 11-pitch walk, and two batters later Christian Encarnacion-Strand was hit by a pitch. An infield single by Rios loaded the bases for Rece Hinds, who sent a high sacrifice fly to center field that plated Hurtubise from third.

It was another short-lived lead for Louisville, as a leadoff walk and a run-scoring double knotted the game at two in the bottom of the fourth. Brian Serven followed with his second home run of the season, giving Toledo a 4-2 advantage. Another walk by Plutko chased him from the game after three-plus innings, as the Bats turned it over to Joe La Sorsa in relief. The lefty escaped any further trouble.

The Mud Hens turned to their bullpen to open the fifth, as Sean Guenther got the ball. He worked a scoreless frame.

La Sorsa tossed a second scoreless inning before handing it over to Connor Phillips for the sixth. Phillips walked the first two batters he faced, but settled down and retired the next three to send the game to the late innings, still 4-2 Toledo.

Louisville continued to sputter at the plate against the Mud Hens bullpen, as Sam Moll entered with one out in the seventh. He struck out the first batter he faced in Akil Baddoo, and after a two-out walk, P.J. Higgins made a strong throw down to second on a steal attempt to end the inning.

After the Bats squandered a leadoff single in the eighth, Alexis Diaz worked a scoreless bottom of the frame to send the game to the ninth. Louisville went down without much of a fight, dropping their second straight game to Toledo to begin the series.

The Bats (24-28) will continue their series with the Mud Hens (29-24) with game three on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET with Nick Curran on the call for Sports Talk 790.







