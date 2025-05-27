Being Bryson Brigman: Tenacity Through Turmoil

Perhaps no trait is more vital to the success of a professional athlete than hard work. Some are able to rise up the ranks of an organization or build a name for themselves rapidly, reaching stardom by their late teens and early twenties. For others, adversity can be overwhelming, and stepping away from the game prematurely may be imminent for those without grit, toughness and belief.

Bryson Brigman's nine seasons in Minor League Baseball speak to his embodiment of those three traits. Now with his fifth organization and his fourth Triple-A squad, the scrappy veteran looks not to deviate from the dedication that has helped him live out his professional baseball dreams. This starts with being present and mindful of his opportunity with Louisville.

"To be honest with you, I like my role down here. Yeah, of course I'd love to go to the big leagues for a little bit and do that whole deal, that would be fantastic. Obviously it's always the goal that's there, but I just try to be where my feet are and try to get as good as I can at my role here. It's just capitalizing on the circumstances and situations that you're in and making the most of it."

Brigman's focused, nose-to-the-grindstone mentality is something that he found himself developing early in his life. Growing up with his three younger brothers, constant competition and pushes for improvement were initiated by their supportive father, whom Brigman credits for his work ethic.

"He always found a way to work and support all of us, to be our coach on all of our teams and practice with us at home. He's an absolute workhorse, I don't know how he sleeps, and I think that he instilled in me that I can do more, I can keep going, that kind of thing. I definitely attribute that to my dad."

Bryson Brigman's dynamic play and magnetic personality have made him a favorite among many fans.Emma Fletcher/Louisville Bats

Being around such a strong role model forged Brigman's knack for maintaining grace under pressure. Closing in on his 30th birthday, the California native knows all too well that life comes at you fast.

A month has made quite the difference for Brigman, who about six weeks ago was preparing for an exhausting week of travel with Caliente de Durango of the Mexican League. With far less resources to assist with team travel and accommodations, the club was staring down the barrel of a three-hour bus ride to and from the ballpark, every single day of their season-opening series. That trip that would undoubtedly take its toll on anybody, especially professional athletes competing in the hot sun in between said bus rides. Having experienced professional baseball in both Mexico and the United States, Brigman expresses gratitude to be where he is today.

"It was definitely an eye-opener when it comes to simple things like treatment, like I'm doing now. We have these super top-notch facilities and all this availability where you can get these things done. Even when it comes to a field like this, a super nice playing surface, batting cages, all that type of stuff is hit or miss out there. Just being back here is a blessing."

A diligent worker since being the third round selection of the Seattle Mariners in the 2016 draft, Brigman has learned to appreciate the grind and the opportunity that he has been afforded. This sentiment was strengthened after his brief stint with Caliente de Durango.

"At the end of the day, I've got a jersey and I'm out here with a great group of guys that just enjoy playing ball. Especially after going down to Mexico, it's one of those things where you realize just how good it is to be in the minor leagues. Yes, everybody wants to be in the majors, but being here, this is premier, and there are a lot of guys over there that are fighting every single day to try and get back here."

It took a bit longer than Brigman would have thought to be suiting up for a minor league ball club again after his incredible 2024 campaign. Brigman's .334 batting average with the Reno Aces, affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, earned him last year's Triple-A batting title, a feat he secured on the final day of the season.

It was a curious final weekend of the season for Brigman, who missed Reno's Saturday affair with Albuquerque to attend his brother's wedding. Earlier in the week, Brigman and his manager discussed with Major and Minor League Baseball the plausibility of a batting title case. Further pressure was placed on Brigman after a tough day at the plate on Friday.

"I had that weekend - Friday, Saturday and Sunday - to clinch it, but I was flying out to my brother's wedding on Saturday. I wanted to just get three hits or whatever on Friday and be done with it, but then I go 0-for-4. Obviously once I'm at the wedding I'm not thinking about baseball, just enjoying the moment, but once that was over, coming back I was kind of in the mindset of 'you know what? I gave it a good shot. I didn't get it, but I had a great year,' and everything."

A back-breaking pain suffered by countless people everyday, flight difficulties threw another wrench in Brigman's batting title aspirations.

"I was flying back on Sunday morning for the game, and I didn't even know if I was going to make it in time. My flight was delayed and all that type of stuff, of course, and then coach calls me and is like, 'hey, are you going to make it?' I said, 'I'm not sure, it's going to be close,' and he said, 'I put you in the lineup. You've got an opportunity to win a batting title today, just get to the field when you can and let's do it.'"

His manager's confidence and his own mellow approach helped Brigman to remain level-headed and confident for Sunday's finale, leading to a 3-for-4 day at the plate that secured the batting title and served as the cherry on top of a memorable season. The achievement reflects what Brigman values in his own game and, along with his proven positional versatility, the model of player he aims to be.

"It's super important to, especially at this point in my career, be well-rounded positionally, to be able to get on base for the big boys and steal a couple of bags in the right situations. I'll go out there and hit a few home runs if it comes down to it, but that's not really my goal. I've always been more of a contact, gap-to-gap hitter, putting the ball in play and making things happen. That's been my calling card and what I pride myself in."

Razor-sharp focus has helped Brigman excel in every aspect of his game.Emma Fletcher/Louisville Bats

Brigman's table-setter persona has materialized for the Bats this season. He has reached base at a .338 clip through 19 games, boosted by a 12-game on base streak earlier this year. He has posted a 10.7 percent walk rate, good enough for sixth among all Bats to appear in at least 10 games, and he has come around to score 10 times. Earning time at second base, shortstop, left field and right field, Brigman has given Louisville plenty of flexibility with lineup construction and substitutions.

After suffering a groin injury in left field on May 9, one that led to grimaces and visible frustration, Brigman spent the next week on the Injured List, dedicating the majority of the Bats' Indianapolis road trip to rest and rehab. It was a moment that could have derailed the process of diligence to which Brigman has become so accustomed. For a younger player without a true sense of work ethic, it could have meant struggling to recover and come back strong.

For Brigman, now in his ninth season grinding his way through Minor League Baseball, it was just a minor blip in his routine. In four games since returning from injury, he has hit .357 with a .400 on base percentage, giving the Bats innings at three different positions in the field. For fans of the staunch go-getter, the hot streak is the furthest thing from a surprise. It's a tremendous payoff for the attitude and mentality that characterize Bryson Brigman.

"Not to forget, I'm getting paid to play baseball, and that's a huge blessing in itself. Obviously, I always want to strive for more and get better, but this is right where I want to be."







