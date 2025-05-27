Myers, Cronin Join Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment

May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' outfielder Dane Myers will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment and right-hander Declan Cronin will continue an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday as they faceoff with the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field.

Myers was placed on the 10-day injured list on May12 with a right oblique strain, retroactive to May 11. In 29 games with the Marlins thus far in 2025, he's slashing .337/.375/.482/.857, cracking three doubles and three home runs with 14 RBIs.

Last season, the outfielder played in 44 games with Miami, slashing .263/.333/.442/.775 with six doubles, one triple and three homers. He drove in 19 RBIs while scoring 12 runs.

A native of Columbus, Texas, Myers was selected in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers out of Rice University. He began his professional career as a pitcher, making 42 appearances on the mound, 33 starts between 2017-2019 for the Connecticut Tigers (then-Short-season A), West Michigan Whitecaps (then-Low-A) and Lakeland Flying Tigers (then-High-A). His first plate appearance came in 2019, going 3-for-5 in nine plate appearances with two RBIs for the then Gulf Coast Tigers West (Rok.).

Following 2020, he spent the 2021 & 2022 seasons making his way up the Tigers system, getting as high as Triple-A Toledo. Between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo, Myers played in 121 games, hitting .267/.315/.489/.804 with 25 long balls, 77 RBIs and swiping 21 bags.

He was selected by the Marlins in the 2022 Minor League phase of the Rule 5 draft and started the 2023 campaign with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. In 49 games he hit .291/.395/.462/.857 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs he was promoted to Triple-A Jacksonville. In 51 games, Myers was even better. He hit .339/.417/.516/.933 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs, earning a promotion to the Marlins where he made his debut on July 4 against the St. Louis Cardinals. He went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Since his debut on July 4, 2023, Myers has played in 95 major league games, all with the Miami Marlins. In two-plus seasons, he is slashing .290/.355/.433/.768 with seven home runs, 42 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and 38 runs scored.

Cronin was originally placed on the 15-day injured list on March 27 with a left hip strain, retroactive to March 24. Although he has yet to appear in a regular season game with Miami, he made six relief appearances during Spring Training. He previously appeared for Jacksonville on a rehab assignment for this injury from April 10-18 before going to Jupiter due to a setback.

Last season, the righty appeared in 56 games for Miami, all out of the bullpen. In 70.1 innings, Cronin went 3-4 while allowing 41 runs (34 earned) for a 4.35 ERA. He allowed 75 hits and issued 25 walks against 72 strikeouts.

A native of Glen Ridge, New Jersey, Cronin was selected in the 36th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox out of the College of Holy Cross. The New Jersey native spent the next four seasons working his way up the White Sox minor league system with Low-A Kannapolis, High-A Winston-Salem, Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte before making his major league debut for the Chicago White Sox on July 30, 2023 against the Cleveland Guardians.

He totaled nine appearances for the White Sox in 2023 before being designated for assignment on December 28, 2023. He was picked up off waivers by the Houston Astros on Januray 4, 2024 but after being designated for assignment again, the Marlins scooped him up on February 7, 2024.

Myers is the 10th different Marlin and 11th overall to rehab in Jacksonville in 2025. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-April 18), outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-April 15), infielder Connor Norby (April 12-April 17), catcher Nick Fortes (May 1-4), left-hander Ryan Weathers (May 2-14), outfielder Derek Hill (May 7-May 12), and infielder Otto Lopez (May 16-18) and RHP Eury Pérez (May 22-present) have also rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025.







