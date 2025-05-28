2025 to be Final Season for Jumbo Shrimp Senior VP of Sales Linda McNabb

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After 25 years of excellence in Minor League Baseball, the 2025 season will be the final baseball season for Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Senior Vice President of sales Linda McNabb. She will be returning to Southwest Florida to spend time with her family.

Since 2015, McNabb has led Jacksonville's sales department, helping guide the club from its final years as the Suns and into the Jumbo Shrimp era, which began in the winter of 2016. McNabb was the first hire for the Jacksonville club made by Ken Babby's Fast Forward Sports Group, which bought the team in 2015.

"The decision to leave the sport after 25 years is far from easy but there are now three grandchildren in Southwest Florida whose lives I can't wait to be a big part of, making the decision the right one," McNabb said. "The last 10 years have been amazing working alongside some of the BEST people in Minor League Baseball. I will always be thankful for Ken Babby, allowing me to be part of the Jumbo Shrimp creation and growth. I look forward to seeing what's next for the Jumbo Shrimp."

A Cleveland native, McNabb worked in sales for three different Southwest Florida radio stations before entering baseball. She began her career in baseball in 1994 with the Fort Myers Miracle (Class-A Advanced, Florida State League) and the Minnesota Twins' Spring Training. She began as Director of Sales and was later Vice President and President of Miracle Professional Baseball. In 2001, she became a senior officer of the Goldklang Group, and she was awarded the Rawlings Female Executive of the Year, given to an outstanding woman executive by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, which governed all affiliated minor league clubs.

"As our first hire in Jacksonville nearly a decade ago, I fondly remember sitting in the ballpark with Linda dreaming about what could be possible here," said Jumbo Shrimp owner/CEO Ken Babby. "Her passion, energy and perseverance have become hallmarks of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp organization. Simply put, Linda's determination, character and quality for excellence have played an indescribable role in our success here in Jacksonville. She puts our fans, the community and our partners first - and recognizes that they fuel victory for our team and staff on and off the field. Her passion to deliver for her clients is truly unparalleled. We wouldn't be the organization we are today without Linda McNabb. After more than a two-decade journey throughout baseball - she has impacted the lives of everyone she has mentored along the way. We all wish her well in her next adventure - and look forward to cheering her on every step of the way."

Jumbo Shrimp Director of Corporate Sales Dave Burke has been named McNabb's successor and will assume the role of Vice President of Sales at the conclusion of the 2025 season.







