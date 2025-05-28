Siani Lead off Homer Sets Tone in Memphis Win at Durham
May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds took game two of a six-game series at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) by a 7-2 final score on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham.
Designated hitter Michael Siani smacked his second leadoff home run of the road trip. The left-handed hitter now has four home runs on the season. Right fielder Matt Koperniak put the game out of reach with his third home run of the year, a two-run shot in the top of the eighth inning.
Siani finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a walk and the home run. Third baseman Cesar Prieto and second baseman Brody Moore each posted a two-hit night. Moore walked and drove in a run. Catcher Jimmy Crooks added two more RBIs to his team-leading total.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (6-1) allowed one run on six hits, walked one and struck out nine. The right-handed pitcher has won six straight decisions and leads the team in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts. Right-handed reliever Nick Anderson added a scoreless seventh inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 3 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
