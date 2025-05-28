Cat Video Festival Tickets on Sale May 28
May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The submissions are rolling in. The feline community is counting down the days. The final piece to the puzzle is purchasing tickets for the one-of-a-kind event. The wait is finally over. The Cat Video Festival, presented by the St. Paul Saints and Twin Cities Film Fest, are putting tickets on sale for the August 15 event.
On Wednesday, May 28 fans can purrrrrchase tickets to the Cat Video Festival taking place at CHS Field on Thursday, August 15. Tickets for the event are as follows:
General Admission Tickers prior to July 31: $10
General Admission Tickets beginning on July 31: $15
Securian Financial Club VIP Tickets: $82
Those wanting to attend can begin purchasing tickets beginning on May 28th via saintsbaseball.com, chsfield.com, the Saints box office or by contacting the office at 651-644-6659. Box office hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
