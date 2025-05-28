Bisons 16th Annual Star Wars Night Is Saturday

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

There are many traditions each season at Sahlen Field, but there is only one Star Wars Night, and the fan-favorite event returns this Saturday, May 31 as the Bisons host the Charlotte Knights, presented by First Student (First Pitch 6:05 p.m. | Special Gate Time: 4:30 p.m.).

The 16th Annual event has entertained nearly a quarter of a million Bisons fans since its debut in 2008, combining great baseball action with a celebration of one of the most iconic movie series in film history. TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE for this year's event at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office with fans saving nearly 20% when they purchase their seats in advance of game day.

There is so much to see and do at Star Wars Night that the Sahlen Field gates open at the special, early time of 4:30 p.m. Right from the start, fans can meet and get pictures taken with over 50+ Fan Costumers from The North Ridge, including a full-size Jabba the Hutt.

There will be a special Commemorative Laser Sword Sale, with proceeds to benefit Compass House. The Bisons players will also be wearing custom-made Ahsoka Jerseys during the game, which will then be autographed and raffled off, once again to benefit Compass House.

During the Bisons game against the Knights, the Sahlen Field scoreboard will also feature their customary special Star Wars Videos that will carry our storyline right up to the postgame On-field Battle. Finally, an amazing night at the ballpark doesn't end until one of the team's largest Fireworks shows of the season.

