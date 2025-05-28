Late Homer Spoils RailRiders' Rally
May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 5-4 decision to the Worcester Red Sox at PNC Field on Wednesday afternoon. The RailRiders rallied from a three-run hole to tie the game, only to see the Red Sox plate a late run to even the set at one win apiece.
Roman Anthony led off the fourth with a double against Brandon Leibrandt and scored on a triple from Nate Eaton. Ryan Noda singled in Eaton to build a 2-0 Worcester edge.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre halved the deficit in the bottom of the fifth without the benefit of a base hit. Worcester's Robert Stock walked Jake Gatewood with one down and a groundout moved Gatewood to second. An errant pickoff throw to an unoccupied first base allowed Gatewood to take third. After a walk of T.J. Rumfield, Everson Pereira's grounder to third went through the legs of Vaughn Grissom, sending Gatewood home.
After the WooSox added a pair on two hits, a sac fly and a ground out in the top of the sixth, the RailRiders rallied to tie the gate. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sent all nine hitters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth. A sacrifice fly by Jesus Rodriguez brought the RailRiders within two. With two down, Pereira singled in a pair to even the score at 4-4.
Seby Zavala's solo home run in the top of the ninth broke the deadlock.
Leibrandt worked 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts. Scott Effross allowed a pair of runs over an inning and a third. Geoff Hartlieb followed with two scoreless innings and Leonardo Pestana (1-2) allowed the solo homer and took the loss. Luis Guerrero (2-1) was the benefactor of the ninth inning run and Alex Hoppe earned his first save.
Jesus Rodriguez went 0-4 with the sac fly, ending his on-base streak at 32 consecutive games. Ronaldo Hernandez reached three times and Pereira's two runs batted in paced the comeback attempt.
Erick Leal takes the hill on Thursday night for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Worcester's Brian Van Belle. First pitch is slated for 6:05 P.M. at PNC Field. Tickets and promotional details are available online at www.swbrailriders.com .
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
23- 27
