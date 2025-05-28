Wednesday Night's Game vs. Lehigh Valley Postponed

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Wednesday night's game vs. the Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader, Saturday, May 31, with the first game starting at 4:05 pm, gates will open at 3:00 p.m. The doubleheader will feature two seven inning games.

Fans may exchange their May 28, 2025 ticket(s) at the Harbor Park box office for any remaining 2025 regular season home game except for July 3. Fans do not have to use the tickets for the scheduled doubleheader. Fans holding tickets for May 28, 2025 game who wish to attend the doubleheader or any unrestricted future game in 2025, will need to exchange their ticket(s) and obtain a new ticket at the Harbor Park Box Office. Since we cannot guarantee the same seats will be open for a future game, fans must choose their new seat(s) when they exchange their May 28, 2025 ticket(s).

A couple of pre-pay parking updates from the city:

If a game is rained out, anyone who has pre-paid for parking:

As a reminder for pre-pay or game day parking from the city in the event of a postponement, the fans purchase will be credited to their account (they are receiving a refund to their credit card).

Ticket Information

Individual game tickets are currently available online. Fans can purchase 2025 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222.







