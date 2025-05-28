Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 28 vs. Columbus

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Columbus Clippers (22-27) vs. Rochester Red Wings (17-33)

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - 11:05 a.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Will Dion (2-4, 4.72) vs. RHP Cade Cavalli (1-1, 6.59)

SOARING HIGH: The Rochester Red Wings continued their strong performance with a 4-1 win against the Columbus Clippers on Memorial Day, marking this as their second consecutive win...2B DARREN BAKER collected three hits, including three RBI which brought in three of the four runs of the night, two of which happened in the eighth inning to extend Rochester's lead on the Clippers...RHP CHASE SOLESKY tossed 5.0 efficient innings and allowing only four hits and a solo homer...this afternoon, Rochester looks for their third consecutive win for the first time this season, sending RHP CADE CAVALLI to the mound to go up against Clippers LHP Will Dion.

HOUSE CALL: 3B BRADY HOUSE went 2-for-4 with a double in Monday's win, and has now collected an extra-base hit in a team-leading three consecutive games, tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League...the Georgia native carries a slash line of .330/.387/.629 (1.016 OPS) with 14 XBH (7 HR, 3B, 6 2B) and 20 RBI across 25 games at Innovative Field this season...

House leads all Nationals Minor Leaguers this season with nine homers, 28 RBI, 55 total hits (T-4th in IL), 11 doubles, 21 XBH (T-3rd in IL), 95 total bases (T-2nd in IL) and 32 runs scored (6th in IL).

SKY HIGH: RHP CHASE SOLESKY dominated the mound in his start on Monday ...in his Memorial Day start, Solesky threw 5.0 strong innings, allowing just four hits and one run coming on a solo home run...the Tulane alumni picked up six strikeouts on the day, just one short of his season high...in the five games he's pitched in so far this month, Solesky has logged a 3.51 ERA (10 ER/25.2 IP) with 27 strikeouts, and ranks sixth in the International League with 25.2 innings pitcher...

Over the last 13 games dating back to 5/13, Rochester starting pitchers lead all Triple-A teams and rank fourth in Minor League Baseball with 68.0 innings pitched.

BAKE RAKES: 2B DARREN BAKER led the team in hits and RBI in Monday's contest, recording three of each in the win...he finished 3-for-4 while adding a double and a stolen base...the three-hit outing marked a season-high for the California-native (last 8/1/24 vs. OMA)...Baker has logged four multi-hit performances in his past seven games since the series finale on 5/18 against Durham, with eight RBI over the span....Monday afternoon was also his ninth game with at least three RBI as a Red Wing (last 5/10 G1 vs. SWB)...

The stolen base was Baker's 10th of the season and the 67th of his Red Wings career, pulling him two shy of Jack Sturdy for sixth-most in franchise history.

WEIGEL-ING OUT THE WIN: RHP PATRICK WEIGEL registered the save with a hitless ninth inning on Monday, sealing the game with a strikeout...the outing marked his second save this season, and he joins RHP EDUARDO SALAZAR as the only Red Wings with multiple saves this season...Weigel has not allowed a hit in four of his past five appearances since 5/15 vs. DUR, with five strikeouts and just one walk over that span.







