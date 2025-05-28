Nashville Evens Series in Indianapolis with 9-6 Win

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Nashville was able to even the series against the Indianapolis Indians with a 9-6 win on Wednesday night at Victory Field. The Sounds' offense was clicking early, scoring all nine of the runs in the first four innings of the game. Four of the nine Nashville starters recorded multi-hit games in the win led by Anthony Seigler and Bobby Dalbec who each finished a leg shy of the cycle and combined to account for half of the 14 Nashville hits on the night.

Seigler wasted no time extending his International League leading hit streak after having the series opener on Monday off. He led off the game with a triple, the first of his four hits for the game. Seigler then singled in the second and fourth innings and doubled in the fifth to start the game 4-for-4 and a home run shy of the cycle. He finished 4-for-6 with three runs scored.

After scoring four runs in the first inning and building a 5-0 lead after the top of the second, the Sounds put together another four-run inning in the top of the fourth. Bobby Dalbec did the bulk of the damage, hitting a three-run home run to make him 3-for-3 through his first three plate appearances. Dalbec had a single in the first, hit a RBI double in the second, and his three-run home run in the fourth to give himself four RBI on the game. Like Seigler, Dalbec finished a leg shy of the cycle and needed a tiple to complete the feat. He ended 3-for-5 for the game. Eddie Rosario capped the four-run fourth inning with a two-out RBI single, and he also had three hits in the game, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and pair of RBI.

On the mound, left-hander Bruce Zimmermann earned the win after pitching a season-high six innings and allowed four runs on seven hits and had five strikeouts. Blake Holub (1.0 IP), Sam McWilliams (1.0 IP) and Elvis Peguero (1.0 IP) each pitched in relief for Nashville on Wednesday night. Holub and Peguero each tossed scoreless innings with Peguero earning his second save of the season after closing out the game in the ninth and helping the Sounds preserve their 9-4 win by striking out the side in order.

The Sounds and Indians will resume their series on Thursday night from Victory Field with RHP Carlos Rodriguez (3-1, 1.99 ERA) set to take the ball for Nashville. The Brewers' no. 22-rated prospect will make his first appearance back with Nashville after earning his first Major League win in his last appearance, working 3.1 IP last Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch from Victory Field is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

STREAKIN' SEIGS: Anthony Seigler finished a leg-shy of the first Sounds' cycle since the 2011 season. Seigler started the game 4-for-4 with a leadoff triple, two singles, and a double through his first four plate appearances. He finished the game 4-for-6 with three runs scored. His triple to start the ballgame was his team-leading fourth of the season and placed him in a two-way tie with Omaha's John Rave for the most in the International League so far in 2025. Siegler entered the season with one career triple which came in during the 2021 season when he was playing with High-A Hudson Valley in the Yankees organization. Seigler extended his current hitting streak to 16 games, the longest hitting streak by a Nashville player since Esteury Ruiz had a 17-game hitting streak from August 10-28, 2023. Ruiz's 17-game streak started right as Brice Turang ended a 17-game streak of his own that same season. Since beginning his hitting streak on May 2nd, Seigler leads Triple-A with his .431 AVG, .515 OBP, .759 SLG, and 1.274 OPS. Three of his four triples on the season have come during the streak and he ranks T-5th with 44 total bases and is T-4th with eight steals. His 22-game on-base streak is the sixth-longest active streak in the International League. Wednesday night was his first-career four-hit game as a professional. He previously had 12 career three-hit games, including three this season with Nashville.

BOBBY THREE BONES: Bobby Dalbec finished the game with 3-for-5 with a home run, double, single, and four RBI. Like Seigler, he finished a leg shy of the cycle on Wednesday night. The three hits and four RBI are both season-highs for Dalbec since joining the Sounds. He had one three-hit game with Triple-A Charlotte on April 16th earlier this season against Nashville and also had two three RBI games with the Knights and one three-RBI game with the Sounds in his first series after signing a minor-league contract with the Brewers. Through his first 13 games with Nashville, Dalbec is hitting .255 with two doubles, two home runs, and 11 RBI. He is riding a season-high five-game hitting streak that includes three multi-hit games, and he has four total multi-hit performances in his 13 games with Nashville this year.

ELVIS IN THE BUILDING: RHP Elvis Peguero earned his second save of the season and struck out all three Indianapolis batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday night. The right-hander has now pitched seven straight games with Nashville without allowing an earned run dating back to April 24th. Over the span he has allowed three hits in 8.0 IP with nine strikeouts. Eight of the nine appearances he has for the Sounds this season have come without an earned run charged to him. His three strikeouts are tied for the most he has had in a game with Nashville so far this year. He also struck out three over 2.0 IP back on April 24th when his no earned runs streak began.







