Syracuse Mets Sweep Wednesday Afternoon Doubleheader against Iowa Cubs

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Des Moines, IA - The Syracuse Mets began their six-game series against the Iowa Cubs with a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park. The Mets won the first game, 3-2, before winning the second game, 4-2. Syracuse combined to go 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position in both games while Iowa went just 1-for-13 with runners at second and/or third base.

In game one, Syracuse (24-29) jumped on top in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Ronny Mauricio singled and stole second base. Joey Meneses followed with a double to left field, scoring Mauricio to give the Syracuse a 1-0 lead.

The Mets extended their advantage in the fourth. Mauricio led off with a single, and Meneses reached on an error. Jon Singleton followed by grounding into a double play where Mauricio moved to third base, but Meneses was out at second and Singleton was out at first. Despite the double play, Hayden Senger followed with a single that scored Mauricio to give Syracuse a 2-0 edge. Then, Donovan Walton walked, putting runners at first and second base for Luis De Los Santos who singled home Senger for a 3-0 Mets lead. Syracuse had five two-out hits in the game.

Iowa (27-23) got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. The Cubs loaded the bases with no outs, but the Mets still wiggled their way out of trouble. Dixon Machado grounded into a double play which scored a run but gave Syracuse two much needed outs as the Mets kept a 3-1 lead after five innings.

The Cubs got one more run with a solo home run in the sixth inning from Mouses Ballesteros with one out to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

Those were the only two runs allowed by Syracuse starting pitcher Paul Blackburn. The right-hander threw six and one-third innings, allowing four hits, two runs and two walks while striking out four batters.

Grant Hartwig came out of the bullpen and allowed a two-out triple in the seventh but got Carlos Perez to ground out to end the ballgame.

In the second game, Iowa got the scoring started in the third inning. With one out, Christian Franklin singled, and Owen Caissie and Ballesteros both walked to load the bases. After Perez popped out, Ben Cowles lined a single into left field, scoring Franklin and Caissie to give the Cubs a 2-0 lead.

The Mets responded in the fourth. With one out, Gilberto Celestino doubled, and Singleton walked. Meneses followed with a double off the left-field wall that scored Celestino to trim the deficit to one, 2-1. After Walton walked to load the bases, De Los Santos grounded out to third, but Singleton scored from third base on the play to tie the game up, 2-2.

Syracuse took the lead in the sixth. Celestino led off with a walk, but Singleton struck out and Meneses grounded out. Walton then came through with a go-ahead, two-run home run over the wall in right-center field that gave the Mets a 4-2 advantage.

Nolan McLean started on the mound for the Mets, pitching five and one-third innings of two-run baseball with four hits and two walks allowed while striking out five batters. Chris Devenski got the final two outs of the sixth inning, and Tyler Zuber and Felipe De La Cruz combined to pitch a scoreless seventh inning to secure the win and doubleheader sweep.

Syracuse and Iowa continue their six-game series with the third game on Thursday. Right-hander Blade Tidwell is scheduled to start on the mound for the Mets opposite Cubs right-hander Kenta Maeda. First pitch is slated for 7:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. CT.

