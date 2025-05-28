Memphis Tops Durham 7-2

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Michael Siani homered to lead off the game to lead the Memphis Redbirds past the Durham Bulls 7-2 at the DBAP on Wednesday night.

The Bulls (30-23), who dropped their fifth of their last six games, were handcuffed by Memphis (29-22) starter Michael McGreevy (W, 6-1) most of the night. McGreevy is unbeaten over his last nine starts, only losing his opening start of the season in March. He threw six innings, permitting just one run in the fifth inning driven home on a single by Jake Mangum.

Tanner Murray connected for a homer in the eighth against reliever Andre Granillo to cut the deficit to 7-2.

Memphis scored four of its seven runs with two outs in the game.

Ian Seymour (L, 4-3) suffered the loss despite whiffing 10 over five innings.

How It Happened: Seymour's seventh pitch of his start was drilled onto the right field concourse by Siani. The Memphis DH had fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches before homering. In the third, Jimmy Crooks singled home two runs with two outs against Seymour, then in the fourth Brody Moore drove in another two-out run. Cesar Prieto singled and stole second with two outs before Moore brought him in with a hit to center.

Triangle Debut: Austin Vernon made his Triple-A debut, throwing a scoreless ninth inning for Durham. Vernon grew up in Knightdale, NC, attending Knightdale High School, then pitching for the NC Central Eagles in Durham before the Rays drafted him in the 10th round in 2021. Vernon was 2-0 with a 2.21 ERA in 13 games at Double-A Montgomery.

Rehab Notes: Rays outfielder Jake Mangum possibly concluded his rehab stint, going 2-4 with an RBI. Mangum played all nine innings in centerfield and is 6-15 across his four games with the Bulls. Kim Ha-Seong went 0-4 in his second game with Durham, while outfielder Travis Jankowski started his rehab with Durham, playing seven innings in right field. Jankowski was 2-2 with a double and a walk, but did commit an error in right field that permitted an unearned run.

What's Next: Logan Workman (3-2, 3.33) is slated to oppose Memphis lefty Alex Cornwell (1-4, 8.37) Thursday night at 6:35 PM ET.







