May 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (27-21) vs. SYRACUSE METS (22-29)

Wednesday, May 28 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, Iowa

Game one: RHP Connor Noland (4-2, 4.53) vs. RHP Paul Blackburn (1-1, 2.63)

Game two: RHP Tommy Romero (0-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Nolan McLean (1-1, 2.00)

TODAY'S DOUBLEHEADER: The Iowa Cubs will take on the Syracuse Mets in a doubleheader... Connor Noland is still scheduled to start in game one while Paul Blackburn will start for Syracuse...in game two Tommy Romero will make his third start for Iowa as Nolan McLean will take the mound for Syracuse.

SUNDAY DUB: The Iowa Cubs bounced back in Sunday's game against the Columbus Clippers and took the 9-3 victory... Jonathon Long and Carlos Pérez each had three RBIs and combined for three hits... Chase Strumpf, Greg Allen, and Hayden Cantrelle each earned an RBI as well... Riley Martin earned his second win of the season as he worked 2.0 innings and struck out four in the process...Iowa's pitching staff struck 14 total batters in Sunday's win between six pitchers.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit a home run Friday night (5/23) which marked his second straight game with a homer...he is the sixth I-Cub to homer in back-to-back games this season and first since Chase Strumpf on May 16-17...it marked the fifth time he has homered in consecutive games and first since Aug. 29-30, 2024 with Double-A Knoxville...he's tied for first in the International League with 61 hits and ranks among league leaders in total bases (4th, 93), batting average (2nd, .355), RBI (5th, 37), slugging (7th, .541) and OPS (7th, .961).

THE JAGUAR: Kevin Alcántara went 2-for-3 with a walk and two home runs on Wednesday (5/21) vs. Columbus...it marked his fifth career multi-homer game and his first since April 23, 2024 at Rocket City...he is one of four I-Cubs to have a multi-homer game this season, along with Matt

Shaw (two), Moises Ballesteros (two) and Chase Strumpf (two).

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin has gone 2-0 with a 1.61 ERA (4 ER in 22.1 IP) with 34 strikeouts in 15 outings this season...Riley has not allowed a run in his last 10 appearances (16.1 IP) since April 18...among International League pitchers who have thrown at least 20.0 innings, his ERA ranks seventh.

TREE: Infielder and Cubs' No. 5 prospect James Triantos tallied his third straight multi-hit game Thursday night...in his last 14 games, Triantos is batting .333 (17-for-51) with 10 runs, three doubles, five RBI, five stolen bases and eight multi-hit efforts.

AWARD TOUR: Carlos Pérez was named the International League Player of the Week for the period of May 12-18 the league announced yesterday...in five games vs. St. Paul, Pérez slashed .615/.737/1.615 (8-for-13) with five doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and six walks...he became the first I-Cub to be named IL Player of the Week this season and first since Moises Ballesteros on Aug. 26-Sept. 1...Carlos snapped his extra-base hit streak at six games Wednesday...it is tied for the longest such streak in the International League this season and longest by an I Cub since Alexander Canario (seven) on May 18-25, 2024.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Outfielder and Cubs' No. 25 prospect Christian Franklin hit the second leadoff of the season for Iowa Friday night (last - 5/15, Matt Shaw)...Franklin also tallied a career-high five RBI last Thursday...it is tied for the second-most RBI in a game this season by an I-Cub following Jonathon Long on May 14 vs. St. Paul (6)...the four hits also marked a career high...since May 11, Franklin is batting .425 (17-for-40) with seven extra-base hits and seven RBI...his 31 walks also rank tied for fourth in the International League this season.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?: Despite being in third place in the International League West Division, the I-Cubs have a league-best run differential in the International League West Division (+62)...Nashville (+56) has the next best run differential...just two teams have a better run differential than Iowa in the entire International League, Lehigh Valley (+95) and Durham (+57).

VS. SYRACUSE: Iowa and Syracuse will face off just once this season in a six-game series this week...both teams met in 2024...Iowa lost four of six games played in Syracuse last year.







