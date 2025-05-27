IronPigs and Tides Postponed on Tuesday, May 27
May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Norfolk, Virginia - The Tuesday, May 27th game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 29th, with first pitch slated for 12:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests.
