SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 27, 2025

May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (25-25) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (22-26)

May 27, 2025 | Game 49 | Home Game 23 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

RH Wyatt Mills (0-2, 3.91) vs. RH Sean Boyle (3-5, 4.23)

Mills: Making fifth spot start; Allowed 3 R on 2 H over 1.2 IP in 5/24-2 Loss vs. DUR w/ 2 K & 4 BB (7-3 Bulls)

Boyle: Allowed 3 R (2 ER) on 4 H over 4.2 IP with 5 K & 2 BB in 5/21-1 Loss @ NAS (3-0 Sounds)

LAST TIME OUT- NASHVILLE, TN (May 25, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders series finale against the Nashville Sounds on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park was canceled due to rain. Play began but was ultimately halted before the bottom of the second and could not resume due to a heavy downpour and will not be made up. The RailRiders and Sounds do not meet again during the first half of the season.

On Saturday, the RailRiders dropped a 12-5 final to the Sounds. Nashville sent eight to the plate in the second against RailRiders starter Anthony DeSclafani. Eddie Rosario doubled in Ernesto Martinez, Jr. to open the scoring. With one down, Freddy Zamora's two-run double extended the lead and Nick Kahle followed with his first home run of the season for a 5-0 Sounds advantage. Dominic Smith led off the fourth with a triple and scored on a Jose Rojas groundout to get Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the board. Nashville added a pair on three hits in the fourth to extend their lead to 7-1. Oliver Dunn singled over a drawn-in infield to drive in two. Smith singled and stole second and third in the top of the sixth. Rojas reached on an error, allowing Smith to cross and cut the deficit to five, but the Sounds quickly responded with a run in the bottom of the inning for an 8-2 edge. Three seventh-inning hits generated a run for the RailRiders with Ismael Munguia driving in Braden Shewmake to narrow the Sounds lead to five at 8-3, but Nashville again countered with three runs on three hits to go up by eight. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated two runs in the eighth inning on a hit and two errors to trail 11-5, but a Martinez, Jr. home run capped the scoring at 12-5.

DeSclafani took the loss, allowing five runs on five hits over 2.1 innings of work, while former RailRider Josh Maciejewski notched the win.

GAME OFF- Sunday's cancelation in Nashville marks the third game to be canceled this month. If the RailRiders get all remaining games in, 147 would mark the lowest in a season since the 2021 campaign that included The Final Stretch TM.

OLD FRIENDS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester meet for the first time this season. The RailRiders and WooSox meet 18 times again in 2025, having split their 2024 series with nine wins apiece. Since Pawtucket moved to Worcester for the 2021 campaign, Scranton/Wilkes-Barreholds a 47-42 edge, including 24 wins over 42 games at PNC Field. Two of the three series this season are in Moosic.

MOTORING- Jesús Rodríguez has stretched his on-base streak to 31 consecutive games with a walk on Saturday and is now one behind Charlotte's Kyle Teel for the longest on-base streak in the International League this year. Rodríguez's streak is tied for the sixth-longest for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since the Yankees affiliation began in 2007, having matched Kevin Russo and Jake Cave, who reached in 31 straight in 2009 and 2017, respectively. Rodríguez's 13-game hitting streak was snapped Friday night. The catcher/ third baseman has hit safely in 26 of his 31 Triple-A games since joining the roster on April 13.

FAMILIAR FOE- Sean Boyle has faced Worcester five times during his career, including four starts. The right-hander has gone 1-1 in those appearances with a 4.21 ERA, allowing 12 runs over 25.2 innings with 25 strikeouts and six walks. Boyle threw a no-hitter against the WooSox in his first Triple-A start on August 18, 2021, in game two of a doubleheader. He was also the first RailRider to challenge a pitch, and did so successfully, in the bottom of the fourth inning on April 28, 2023, at Polar Park. Boyle challenged a called ball to Daniel Palka and won in the first-ever SWB game to feature challenges. Boyle ended up striking out Palka on a 3-2 offering.

CRUISE CONTROL- Dominic Smith went 3-5 on Saturday with his first triple of the season. The infielder/outfielder also stole two bases, helping generate a sixth inning run. Smith is batting .324 with six home runs and 20 runs batted in over 19 games in May, raising his season average from .193 at the end of April to .252 as play begins today.

MOVING ON- The Yankees released outfielder Cooper Hummel from his Minor League contract Saturday. Hummel opted-out earlier this week and New York did not add him to the Major League roster. Hummel appeared in ten games for the RailRiders after signing with New York on April 7, hitting .258 with nine walks. The outfielder also spent nearly a month on the Injured List with an oblique strain. Hummel was quickly signed by Baltimore and was designated for assignment on Monday.

BACK ACTIVE- Catcher Ronaldo Hernández was reinstated from the Development List to fill the open roster spot on Saturday.

NEW KID IN TOWN- Jon Olsen was promoted from Somerset on Friday. The 28-year-old made two appearances for the Patriots after the Yankees signed him to a Minor League free agent contract on May 8 from Piratas de Campeche in the Mexican League, where he was 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and recorded 19 strikeouts over 17 innings. Olsen was initially drafted by Minnesota in 2018 and spent the entire 2024 season with the York Revolution in the Atlantic League, going 12-3 with a 3.60 ERA. Edinson Durán was placed on the Development List to open a roster spot for Olsen.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat the LA Angels 5-1 Monday night. Anthony Volpe's three-run double in the fourth put the Yankees up for good and Ryan Yarbrough eased through six innings with seven strikeouts... Somerset was tripped 7-5 at New Hampshire. The Patriots surrendered five runs in the bottom of the seventh and saw their five-game winning streak snapped... Hudson Valley beat Winston-Salem 5-4. The Renegades plated three runs in the top of the eighth to seal with win and a series split... Tampa beat Dunedin 9-5. Austin Green hit a grand slam and Tyler Wilson and Dillon Lewis added homers to back the victory.







