Janet Marie Smith to Headline WooSox' 4th Annual "UniBank Women in Sports Day" Saturday, June 7

May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - On Saturday, June 7, the Worcester Red Sox will present their fourth annual "UniBank Women in Sports Day" celebrations at Polar Park that were snowed out on Saturday, April 12. The team hosts the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) at 4:05 p.m.

The WooSox will host a free noontime luncheon in the third-floor club at Polar Park. Renowned ballpark designer Janet Marie Smith will provide the keynote address. The newly elected WooSox Hall of Famer (Class of 2025), who together with the late Red Sox and WooSox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, revolutionized ballpark design and revitalized downtowns, will speak about her creations, including Oriole Park at Camden Yards, saving Fenway Park, renovating Dodger Stadium, and inventing Polar Park.

Fans can also meet women of the WooSox Front Office, many of whom were captains of their college sports teams. Fans do not need a ticket to the game to attend the event. Groups larger than 15 can reach Group Events Manager Lauren Dutton at [email protected].

The event will be taped for telecast on NESN several times throughout June and July.

At various stations, fans will learn what various WooSox executives do, as well as what qualities are required in their respective roles. Station leaders come from all over the country and represent different sports and colleges:

Executive Vice President/General Manager Brooke Cooper, of Woonsocket, RI, was a two-time state basketball champion in high school and captain of her basketball team at Franklin Pierce University.

Director of Public Relations & Community Relations Alexis Dill, from Cleveland, OH, was captain of her softball team at Oberlin College.

Coordinator of Public Relations & Community Relations Katie Siegle, who is from New Milford, CT, was president of her club field hockey program at the University of Rhode Island.

All three have earned their master's degrees.

Manager of Community Relations & the WooSox Foundation Emerson White hails from Lexington, KY, and was captain of her volleyball team at Brandeis University.

Coordinator of Administration & Fan Relations Alex Dumais, a native of Houston, TX, was captain of her soccer team at Assumption University.

Polar Park Events Associate Ayden Chanin, from Phoenix, AZ, was captain of her swimming & diving team at the College of the Holy Cross. She is expected to receive her master's degree from Boston University this month.

Additionally, fans can experience being "interviewed" by Natalie Noury, the WooSox' sideline reporter who also covers Professional Women's Hockey League games for NESN.

After the event, and before the 4:05 p.m. game, fans can network with WooSox Front Office members at a "cocktail hour" and have their professional headshot--or fun photos with friends and teammates--taken by team photographers Ashley Green and Tayla Bolduc, who will provide props and a "Media Day" backdrop.

"On each stop of their shared baseball journey, Larry Lucchino and Dr. Charles Steinberg elevated smart and capable women, even if no woman had ever held the position in question, and despite the pushback they sometimes received from other male colleagues," said Director of Public Relations & Community Relations Alexis Dill. "Today, nearly half of our WooSox Front Office comprises women, and we are led by a woman whose character is so inspiring that we try to emulate her--that's Brooke Cooper.

"It fills me with pride to be on a team of so many intelligent, strong, confident, and kind women. The women of the WooSox are a united front who have each other's backs, and we seek to show girls and young women that not only is there a place for them in the sports business, but there is a place for their friends, too, and we are all better when we lift others up while we climb."

"We're proud to be the exclusive sponsor of the UniBank Women in Sports Day on June 7," said UniBank CEO Michael Welch. "The mission of the day aligns with our practices at UniBank. We employ the brightest, most capable women in the financial industry who lead by example. Specifically, our newly opened full-service branch across from Polar Park is led by our VP/Regional Manager Anjali Paranjape, our Branch Manager Yessica Rivas, and our Branch Supervisor Cheryl Mulbah. We're proud to have these three women leading our efforts in the Canal District."

The first 100 fans who purchase tickets to the June 7 game using the special FEVO link (gofevo.com/event/unibankwis2) receive a "Girls Who Play Sports Become Women Who Lead" shirt, designed by WooSox Director of Graphic Design Courtney Cowsill.

