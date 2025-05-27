Mesa Jr. Becomes Second Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus to Make MLB Debut in as Many Days

May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. made his major league debut on Monday for the Miami Marlins in a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego. Mesa Jr. is the second Jumbo Shrimp alumnus in as many days to debut in The Show, following right-handed pitcher Nic Enright, who launched his MLB career with the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

Mesa Jr. entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning in center field. He went 0-for-1 at the plate in the Marlins' 4-3 loss in 11 innings.

Originally signed as an international free agent by Miami on October 22, 2018, reached Jacksonville for the first time in 2024. Over 80 games, he hit .259/.319/.430/.749 with 14 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, 51 RBIs and 47 runs scored before an injury ended his season.

The native of La Habana in Cuba returned to the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025. After spending the beginning of the season on the injured list, he went 6-for-20 (.300/.375/.650/1.025) with two doubles, one triple, one home run, five RBIs and four runs scored in six games.

Mesa Jr. is the ninth former Jumbo Shrimp to debut in the major leagues in 2025, following outfielder Jake Mangum (March 30, Tampa Bay Rays), right-hander Luarbert Arias (March 31, Miami Marlins), left-handers Patrick Monteverde (April 19, Miami Marlins) and Cade Gibson (April 20, Miami Marlins), catcher Agustín Ramírez (April 21, Miami Marlins), infielder Ronny Simon (April 21, Miami Marlins) and right-handers Elvis Alvarado (May 9, Athletics) and Enright (May 25, Cleveland Guardians). A total of 1,034 players have donned both a Jacksonville uniform and played in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.







International League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.