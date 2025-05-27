May 27 Game Postponed
May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Syracuse Mets at Principal Park has been postponed due to weather conditions.
The two teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 28 beginning at 12:08 p.m. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games will be seven inning contests.
Tickets for the game can be exchanged for a ticket to any of our remaining home games in 2025. To exchange tickets purchased over the phone or online, call the ticket office at 515-243-6111. Physical tickets must be exchanged in-person. All seating is subject to availability.
International League Stories from May 27, 2025
- Bats Awaken to Lift RailRiders in Series Opener - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Meadows Tallies Three Hits in Tuesday Win over Louisville - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Pitching Unravels in 10-5 Loss at Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Alan Roden's Hit by Pitch Walks It off for Buffalo against Charlotte in 10-9 Thriller - Buffalo Bisons
- May 27 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse and Iowa Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Wednesday at 1:08 p.m. ET - Syracuse Mets
- May 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Announce Kickoff to Summer Weekend Festivities - Memphis Redbirds
- Tuesday Night's Game vs. Lehigh Valley Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs and Tides Postponed on Tuesday, May 27 - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Being Bryson Brigman: Tenacity Through Turmoil - Louisville Bats
- Jacksonville and Gwinnett Series Opener Postponed Tuesday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers, Jacksonville Postponed Tuesday at Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 27, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Janet Marie Smith to Headline WooSox' 4th Annual "UniBank Women in Sports Day" Saturday, June 7 - Worcester Red Sox
- Myers, Cronin Join Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Aaron Wilkerson Named International League Pitcher of the Week - Louisville Bats
- John Rave Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mesa Jr. Becomes Second Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus to Make MLB Debut in as Many Days - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Cowser, Westburg Scheduled to Join Tides on MLB Rehab - Norfolk Tides
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.