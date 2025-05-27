May 27 Game Postponed

May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Syracuse Mets at Principal Park has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The two teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 28 beginning at 12:08 p.m. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games will be seven inning contests.

Tickets for the game can be exchanged for a ticket to any of our remaining home games in 2025. To exchange tickets purchased over the phone or online, call the ticket office at 515-243-6111. Physical tickets must be exchanged in-person. All seating is subject to availability.







