Bisons Inch Past Knights in Series Opener

May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Charlotte Knights showed their comeback spirit on Tuesday night. Charlotte erased a three-run deficit in the top of the ninth inning, but unfortunately the Buffalo Bisons scored a walk-off, 10-9 victory courtesy of a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. The Bisons had the bases loaded with no outs before the Knights secured two straight outs The hit-by-pitch then occurred to end the game.

Charlotte began the contest with a Brooks Baldwin double. Baldwin came around to score on a pair of groundouts and the Knights led 1-0 after half an inning. Buffalo's offense jumped on Jesse Scholtens in the bottom of the first inning with five straight hits. The Bisons scored three runs and took a 3-1 lead.

The Knights quickly responded in the top of the second. Kyle Teel, Corey Julks, Tristan Gray, and Baldwin all delivered base hits during the four-run rally. Once again, the Bisons had a quick answer. The home team scored two in the third, added another in the fourth and tacked on one more in the sixth.

Andrew Vaughn and Teel each delivered base hits in the top of the eighth inning and the Knights cut the Bisons lead to one at 7-6. Buffalo tallied two more in the bottom of the eighth and took a 9-6 lead into the final frame.

Gray led off the top of the ninth with a Home Run to right field. Two batters later, Colson Montgomery was hit by a pitch. The next batter, Vaughn, crushed a game-tying two run Homer and the Knights pulled even at 9-9. The momentum was short lived as the Bisons rallied for the walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth. Game two of the series is set for 11:05am on Wednesday morning.







International League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.