Jacksonville and Gwinnett Series Opener Postponed Tuesday
May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Tuesday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Gwinnett Stripers has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The contest will be made up Wednesday's as part of a doubleheader with first pitch of game one set for 5:05 p.m. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length.
A broadcast of Wednesday's doubleheader will begin at 4:50 p.m. on ESPN690, online at espn690.com, MiLB.tv and the MiLB First Pitch app.
