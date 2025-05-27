Jacksonville and Gwinnett Series Opener Postponed Tuesday

May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Tuesday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Gwinnett Stripers has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The contest will be made up Wednesday's as part of a doubleheader with first pitch of game one set for 5:05 p.m. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length.

A broadcast of Wednesday's doubleheader will begin at 4:50 p.m. on ESPN690, online at espn690.com, MiLB.tv and the MiLB First Pitch app.







